GTA Online weekly update 11/25/21: ZR350 Prize Ride, Panther Statue returns to Cayo Perico and more

Rockstar Games has saved the best for last as this week's GTA Online update rounds out the Heist Month with a bang. The Panther Statue is now available as a primary heist objective in the Cayo Perico heist, making the most profitable job in the game even better for players. Replacing last week's Prize Ride Challenge award, the Dominator GTT, is the Annis ZR350 which shifts the focus to Japanese tuners from classic American muscle.

GTA Online's Go-Karts, which debuted nearly an entire year ago, are on sale this week along with the Vapid Slamtruck and a few boats. Here's a complete breakdown of what to expect from this week's GTA Online update.

Everything in GTA Online this week

Podium Vehicle

Grotti Visione

Prize Ride

Annis ZR350 - Place top 5 in a Pursuit Series race for 4 days in a row to unlock the Prize Ride

2x GTA$ & RP on

Superyacht Life missions

Overtime Rumble Adversary Mode

Kart Krash: Full Auto Mode

Login bonus

Still Slipping Friends Shirt

Cayo Perico Heist bonuses

For completing the finale - Orange Glow Shades

For completing the 'Scope Out' mission - Orange Skull Emissive Mask

Discounts

35% Off

Kosatka (Upgrades and renovations included)

40% Off

Slamtruck (GTA $786,000)

Veto Modern (GTA $597.000)

Veto Classic (GTA $537,000)

Weaponized Dinghy (GTA $1,100,000)

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat (GTA $1,773,000 - $1,329,750)

The Kosatka gets discounted as Cayo Perico gets its Panther Statue back in GTA Online this week

Rockstar's magnum opus Cayo Perico Heist serves as a fitting end to the Heist Month. Not only is the $1.9 million dollar Panther Statue back in the loot pool, but the Kosatka and all its renovations are on discount this week too. This is an opportune time for GTA Online beginners to take the plunge and invest in a Kosatka to get access to the easiest money grind in the game.

Note: The Panther Statue is not guaranteed to show up in every Cayo Perico Heist Scope Out mission. Players may have to cancel their heist multiple times if a different primary target is seen.

