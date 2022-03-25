GTA Online weekly update offers 2x bonuses on Contact Missions and more

GTA Online finally got a new update after a stay on them for two weeks. It was due to the release of Expanded and Enhanced on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Discounts, bonuses, and offers have begun dropping in a segregated manner (offers exclusive to the new version and those for all platforms).

This week isn't going to be the happiest for most, but gamers on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can rejoice. There's a lot in store for them.

Exclusive GTA Online bonuses for Expanded and Enhanced

Drop by Hao's Special Works to test out this week's souped-up Coil Cyclone II – plus get 2X Rewards on the HSW Race Series, and 3X Rewards on HSW Time Trials:

March 15 saw the new version of the game become exclusive to the next-gen consoles. Today, March 25, marks the day that certain offers from the weekly update become exclusive too. This week PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers can mint money.

Hao's Special Works races will be offering double money and RP throughout the week. The HSW Time Trial this week is at Del Perro Beach, and the rewards are triple. So completing the race under the par time will grant GTA$750K. For the HSW Premium Test Ride, it's the Coil Cyclone 2.

Weekly update offers and more for all platforms

Prize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)

HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Double Down Adv Mode

- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions

- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series)

Podium Vehicle: Torero
Prize Ride: Sentinel XS (Top 5 in 2 Pursuit Races)
HSW Test Ride: Cyclone II (PS5 & Xbox Series)
2x GTA$ & RP on
- Double Down Adv Mode
- Martin Madrazo Contact Missions
- HSW Races (PS5 & Xbox Series)

Moving over to the all-platform offers, discounts, and bonuses, this week, the Casino Podium features the Pegassi Torero and the Umbermacht Sentinel XS (non-HSW) as the prize ride. To win the prize ride, gamers must place top 5 in two pursuit races.

There is also double money and RP on:

All Martin Madrazo contact missions

Double Down adversary mode

- Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)

- RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)

- Neon ($1,050,000)

- Reaper ($1,116,500)



25% Off

- Calico GTF ($1,496,250 - $1,122,187)

- ZR350 ($1,211,250 - $908,437)



20% Off

- Comet S2 ($1,502,400 - $1,126,800)

30% Off
- Gauntlet Hellfire ($521,500)
- RT3000 ($1,200,500 - $900,375)
- Neon ($1,050,000)
- Reaper ($1,116,500)
25% Off
- Calico GTF ($1,496,250 - $1,122,187)
- ZR350 ($1,211,250 - $908,437)
20% Off
- Comet S2 ($1,502,400 - $1,126,800)

Vehicle discounts for this week showcase:

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire: $521,500 (30% off)

Dinka RT3000: $1,200,500 - $ 900,375 (30% off)

Pfister Neon: $1,050,000 (30% off)

Pegassi Reaper: $1,116,500 (30% off)

Karin Calico GTF: $1,496,250 - $1,122,187 (25% off)

Annis ZR350: $1,211,250 - $908,437 (25% off)

Pfister Comet S2: $1,502,400 - $1,126,800 (20% off)

Test Rides at the LS Car Meet feature:

Annis ZR350

Pfister Comet S2

Karin Calico GTF

Time Trials:

RC Bandito: Vespucci Beach

Normal: Sawmill, Mount Chiliad

Surprisingly, there are no property discounts this week for any platforms. There are also no triple reward missions for the last-gen version of the game on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

