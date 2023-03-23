GTA Online weekly update for March 23-29, 2023, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding plenty of exciting content for this week. Rockstar Games has given The Last Dose missions a permanent 25% pay boost for the first time, making the Los Santos Drug Wars a must-play for every player. Thanks to the update, Stash House, Street Dealers, and Taxi Work are all providing double their usual rewards until March 29, 2023.
Players can earn 2x cash and RP by playing the Trap Door Adversary mode this week, which is similar to the standard deathmatch mode, but way more fun. A brand new set of showroom cars are available now as well, featuring several fan-favorite rides to collect. Motorheads can claim up to 40% discounts on select vehicles. This article will provide all of the important details of the new GTA Online weekly update.
The latest GTA Online weekly update event was dropped today (March 23 to March 29)
2x cash and RP
- First Dose missions
- Last Dose missions (+25% pay boost)
- Stash House missions
- Trap Door Adversary Mode
2x cash
- Taxi Work jobs
- Street Dealers
2x supplies
- Acid Lab Resupply Missions
1.5x speed boost
- Acid Production
The 25% payout increase of Last Dose missions will stack on the current double bonus, offering some serious money-making opportunities for solo hustlers.
New GTA Online showroom cars this week (March 23 to March 29)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- Benefactor Streiter
- Willard Eudora
- Weeny Issi Classic
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pfister Astron
- Annis RE-7B
Podium Vehicle
- Weeny Issi Sport
Prize Ride Challenge
- Armored Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Finish Top 2 in LSCM Series for two consecutive rows)
Available Time Trials for the week
- HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates
- Time Trial – LSIA II
- RC Time Trial - Construction Site II
HSW Test Ride (Only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)
- Grotti Turismo Classic
Latest batch of Test Track Vehicles for the week
- Benefactor Streiter
- Imponte Beater Dukes
- Cheval Taipan
Currently, players can still unlock the free Ocelot Virtue by completing all of the Last Dose missions as hosts.
Complete list of GTA Online discounts this week (March 23 – March 29)
40% off
- Enus Deity ($1,107,000 - $830,250)
- Übermacht Rebla GTS ($705,000)
35% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($399,750 - $299,813)
30% off
- Western Powersurge ($1,123,500)
- MTL Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)
- Annis RE-7B ($1,732,500)
- Taxi ($455,000 - $341,250)
All of the Last Dose event rewards from the previous week are still claimable until March 29, 2023.
