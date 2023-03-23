GTA Online weekly update for March 23-29, 2023, released

The latest GTA Online weekly update was released today, adding plenty of exciting content for this week. Rockstar Games has given The Last Dose missions a permanent 25% pay boost for the first time, making the Los Santos Drug Wars a must-play for every player. Thanks to the update, Stash House, Street Dealers, and Taxi Work are all providing double their usual rewards until March 29, 2023.

Players can earn 2x cash and RP by playing the Trap Door Adversary mode this week, which is similar to the standard deathmatch mode, but way more fun. A brand new set of showroom cars are available now as well, featuring several fan-favorite rides to collect. Motorheads can claim up to 40% discounts on select vehicles. This article will provide all of the important details of the new GTA Online weekly update.

The latest GTA Online weekly update event was dropped today (March 23 to March 29)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

#GTAOnline [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production#GTAOnline

2x cash and RP

First Dose missions

Last Dose missions (+25% pay boost)

Stash House missions

Trap Door Adversary Mode

2x cash

Taxi Work jobs

Street Dealers

2x supplies

Acid Lab Resupply Missions

1.5x speed boost

Acid Production

The 25% payout increase of Last Dose missions will stack on the current double bonus, offering some serious money-making opportunities for solo hustlers.

New GTA Online showroom cars this week (March 23 to March 29)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride - Baller LWB Armored (Top 2 in LS Car Meet Races, 2 days in row)



Luxury Showcase - RE-7B, Astron



Simeon Showroom - Eudora, Rebla GTS, Issi Classic, Streiter and Rapid GT Cabrio

#GTAOnline Podium - Issi SportPrize Ride - Baller LWB Armored (Top 2 in LS Car Meet Races, 2 days in row)Luxury Showcase - RE-7B, AstronSimeon Showroom - Eudora, Rebla GTS, Issi Classic, Streiter and Rapid GT Cabrio Podium - Issi SportPrize Ride - Baller LWB Armored (Top 2 in LS Car Meet Races, 2 days in row)Luxury Showcase - RE-7B, AstronSimeon Showroom - Eudora, Rebla GTS, Issi Classic, Streiter and Rapid GT Cabrio#GTAOnline https://t.co/Qcl11B1H2J

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

Benefactor Streiter

Willard Eudora

Weeny Issi Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pfister Astron

Annis RE-7B

Podium Vehicle

Weeny Issi Sport

Prize Ride Challenge

Armored Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Finish Top 2 in LSCM Series for two consecutive rows)

Available Time Trials for the week

HSW Time Trial - Ron Alternates

Time Trial – LSIA II

RC Time Trial - Construction Site II

HSW Test Ride (Only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles)

Grotti Turismo Classic

Latest batch of Test Track Vehicles for the week

Benefactor Streiter

Imponte Beater Dukes

Cheval Taipan

Currently, players can still unlock the free Ocelot Virtue by completing all of the Last Dose missions as hosts.

Complete list of GTA Online discounts this week (March 23 – March 29)

40% off

Enus Deity ($1,107,000 - $830,250)

Übermacht Rebla GTS ($705,000)

35% off

Bravado Gauntlet Classic ($399,750 - $299,813)

30% off

Western Powersurge ($1,123,500)

MTL Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)

Annis RE-7B ($1,732,500)

Taxi ($455,000 - $341,250)

All of the Last Dose event rewards from the previous week are still claimable until March 29, 2023.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes