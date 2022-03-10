GTA Online weekly update March 10, 2022

In just a few days, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.Today's weekly update is quite similar to the last two updates. While the podium ride is not spectacular, it's not a bad vehicle either. Meanwhile, the Prize Ride is definitely worth acquiring and the bonuses are also nothing to scoff at.
Players should also note that there might be no new updates until March 24, 2022. Today's Grand Theft Auto Online update will be the last one before the new edition arrives. However, it is unclear whether or not the last-generation version will be discontinued after the new edition is launched.
GTA Online weekly update reveals new podium vehicle, with several bonuses and discounts returning from last month
New Podium Vehicle
- Übermacht Zion Classic (resale value of $487,200)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Declasse Tulip
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Bravado Buffalo STX
Bonus GTA$ and RP
3x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Smuggler Sell Missions
- Air Races
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Hunting Pack (Remix)
- Short Trips
- Flight School
Rewards
- Black SA Fitted Cap - Unlocked on successful completion of a Short Trip
Discounts
40% off on the following:
- Hangars (including Office Furniture, Living Quarters & Workshop)
- Alpha-Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)
- Ultralight ($300,000 - $399,000)
- Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)
30% off on the following:
- Cheetah Classic ($605,500)
- Seabreeze ($595,000 - $791,350)
- Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)
- Tulip ($502,600)
- Velum 5-Seater ($696,500 - $926,345)
25% off on the following:
- Buffalo STX ($1,209,375 - $1,612,500)
15% off on the following:
- Hydra ($2,550,000 - $3,391,500)
30% off on clothing from The Contract:
- Leather Jackets
- Select Work Jackets
- Designer Hoodies
- Flat & Curved Hats
- Select Designer Sports Pants
- Select Chinos
Players will probably recognize that many of today's bonuses and discounts are the same as last month's.