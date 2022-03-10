×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online weekly update March 10, 2022

This week&#039;s update will last longer than usual (Image via Sportskeeda)
This week's update will last longer than usual (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 10, 2022 04:53 PM IST
News

In just a few days, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.Today's weekly update is quite similar to the last two updates. While the podium ride is not spectacular, it's not a bad vehicle either. Meanwhile, the Prize Ride is definitely worth acquiring and the bonuses are also nothing to scoff at.

Players should also note that there might be no new updates until March 24, 2022. Today's Grand Theft Auto Online update will be the last one before the new edition arrives. However, it is unclear whether or not the last-generation version will be discontinued after the new edition is launched.

GTA Online weekly update reveals new podium vehicle, with several bonuses and discounts returning from last month

[March 10 - 24]Podium Vehicle: Zion ClassicPrize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)3x GTA$ & RP on- Smuggler Sell Missions- Air Races2x GTA$ & RP on- Hunting Pack (Remix)- Short Trips- Flight School#GTAOnline https://t.co/Fj9jqYd6SL

New Podium Vehicle

  • Übermacht Zion Classic (resale value of $487,200)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Declasse Tulip
  • Benefactor Schlagen GT
  • Bravado Buffalo STX

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Smuggler Sell Missions
  • Air Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Hunting Pack (Remix)
  • Short Trips
  • Flight School

Rewards

  • Black SA Fitted Cap - Unlocked on successful completion of a Short Trip
30% Off The Contract Clothing- Leather Jackets- Select Work Jackets- Designer Hoodies- Flat & Curved Hats- Select Designer Sports Pants- Select ChinosUnlock the "Black SA Fitted Cap" by completing a Short Trip. (Pic by Quinn_flower on GTAF)#GTAOnline https://t.co/yoqBOWmshm

Discounts

40% off on the following:

  • Hangars (including Office Furniture, Living Quarters & Workshop)
  • Alpha-Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)
  • Ultralight ($300,000 - $399,000)
  • Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

30% off on the following:

  • Cheetah Classic ($605,500)
  • Seabreeze ($595,000 - $791,350)
  • Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)
  • Tulip ($502,600)
  • Velum 5-Seater ($696,500 - $926,345)

25% off on the following:

  • Buffalo STX ($1,209,375 - $1,612,500)

15% off on the following:

  • Hydra ($2,550,000 - $3,391,500)

30% off on clothing from The Contract:

  • Leather Jackets
  • Select Work Jackets
  • Designer Hoodies
  • Flat & Curved Hats
  • Select Designer Sports Pants
  • Select Chinos
Also Read Article Continues below

Players will probably recognize that many of today's bonuses and discounts are the same as last month's.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी