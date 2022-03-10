GTA Online weekly update March 10, 2022

In just a few days, GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.Today's weekly update is quite similar to the last two updates. While the podium ride is not spectacular, it's not a bad vehicle either. Meanwhile, the Prize Ride is definitely worth acquiring and the bonuses are also nothing to scoff at.

Players should also note that there might be no new updates until March 24, 2022. Today's Grand Theft Auto Online update will be the last one before the new edition arrives. However, it is unclear whether or not the last-generation version will be discontinued after the new edition is launched.

GTA Online weekly update reveals new podium vehicle, with several bonuses and discounts returning from last month

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Podium Vehicle: Zion Classic

Prize Ride: Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Smuggler Sell Missions

- Air Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Short Trips

- Flight School

New Podium Vehicle

Übermacht Zion Classic (resale value of $487,200)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 5 days in a row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Declasse Tulip

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Bravado Buffalo STX

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Smuggler Sell Missions

Air Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Hunting Pack (Remix)

Short Trips

Flight School

Rewards

Black SA Fitted Cap - Unlocked on successful completion of a Short Trip

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Leather Jackets

- Select Work Jackets

- Designer Hoodies

- Flat & Curved Hats

- Select Designer Sports Pants

- Select Chinos



Unlock the "Black SA Fitted Cap" by completing a Short Trip. (Pic by Quinn_flower on GTAF)

Discounts

40% off on the following:

Hangars (including Office Furniture, Living Quarters & Workshop)

Alpha-Z1 ($957,000 - $1,272,810)

Ultralight ($300,000 - $399,000)

Sea Sparrow ($1,089,000)

30% off on the following:

Cheetah Classic ($605,500)

Seabreeze ($595,000 - $791,350)

Tula ($2,723,000 - $3,621,590)

Tulip ($502,600)

Velum 5-Seater ($696,500 - $926,345)

25% off on the following:

Buffalo STX ($1,209,375 - $1,612,500)

15% off on the following:

Hydra ($2,550,000 - $3,391,500)

30% off on clothing from The Contract:

Leather Jackets

Select Work Jackets

Designer Hoodies

Flat & Curved Hats

Select Designer Sports Pants

Select Chinos

Players will probably recognize that many of today's bonuses and discounts are the same as last month's.

Edited by Srijan Sen