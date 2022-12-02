From now until December 7, GTA Online players can take advantage of 30-50% discounts on various properties and vehicles.

The winter season has finally arrived in this game. It's been a year since the Contract DLC, which is why Rockstar is dedicating their discounts to it. Without further ado, here is what GTA Online players can expect this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA Online players can get following great deals with these 30-50% discounts (December 1-7)

A full list of 50% discounts

It's only fitting that a weekly update centered around Lamar Davis will have a strong focus on weed products. Here's a look at the 50% discounts for this week only in GTA Online:

Weed Farm businesses

Weed Farm upgrades and modifications

Micro SMG with Organics finish upgrade

Benny's conversions and customizations

Weed Farms regularly cost anywhere from $715,000 to $1,358,000. However, with a 50% discount in GTA Online, it becomes that much cheaper:

San Chianski Mountain Range now costs $357,500 instead of $715,000

now costs $357,500 instead of $715,000 Mount Chiliad now costs $402,500 instead of $805,000

now costs $402,500 instead of $805,000 Elysian Island now costs $536,250 instead of $1,072,500

now costs $536,250 instead of $1,072,500 Downtown Vinewood now costs $679,000 instead of $1,358,000

MC Presidents can buy their own Weed Farm by accessing the Open Road website inside their clubhouse. Meanwhile, the Micro SMG custom paint job can be furnished at the Agency. Last but not least, Benny's Original Motor Works will apply the 50% discount for select vehicles automatically.

A full list of 40% discounts

Speaking of Benny's Original Motor Works, they are offering 40% discounts on wheel upgrades. This only applies to the Benny's Bespoke wheel type. Normally, they cost anywhere from $27,750 to $50,000. However, with a 40% discount, the price range becomes $16,650 to $30,000.

On a related note, hydraulic upgrades will also be reduced by a 40% price cut. GTA Online players should make sure they are at Benny's when purchasing these low-rider modifications in the first place.

A full list of 30% discounts

GTA Online will only offer 30% discounts on vehicles this week. Although it's lower than usual, players still get to enjoy the following savings:

Trufade Nero now costs $1,008,000 instead of $1,440,000

now costs $1,008,000 instead of $1,440,000 Declasse Yosemite now costs $339,500 instead of $485,000

now costs $339,500 instead of $485,000 Dinka Jester Classic now costs $553,000 instead of $790,000

now costs $553,000 instead of $790,000 Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec now costs $1,197,000 instead of $1,710,000

now costs $1,197,000 instead of $1,710,000 Western Reever now costs $1,330,000 instead of $1,900,000

now costs $1,330,000 instead of $1,900,000 Bravado Youga Classic now costs $136,500 instead of $195,000

now costs $136,500 instead of $195,000 Bravado Gauntlet Classic now costs $430,500 instead of $615,000

now costs $430,500 instead of $615,000 Överflöd Zeno now costs $1,974,000 instead of $2,820,000

now costs $1,974,000 instead of $2,820,000 Nagasaki Shinobi now costs $1,736,350 instead of $2,480,500

now costs $1,736,350 instead of $2,480,500 Enus Jubilee now costs $1,155,000 instead of $1,650,000

Players can find these vehicles on the following websites for GTA Online:

Trufade Nero - Benny's Original Motor Works

- Benny's Original Motor Works Declasse Yosemite - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Dinka Jester Classic - Legendary Motorsport

- Legendary Motorsport Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Western Reever - Legendary Motorsport

- Legendary Motorsport Bravado Youga Classic - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Bravado Gauntlet Classic - Southern San Andreas Super Autos

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos Överflöd Zeno - Legendary Motorsport

- Legendary Motorsport Nagasaki Shinobi - Legendary Motorsport

- Legendary Motorsport Enus Jubilee - Legendary Motorsport

Every single vehicle on this list was relevant in the Contract DLC last year. GTA Online is currently putting the spotlight on Franklin and Lamar this week, so Rockstar has a reason to reduce the price tags of these vehicles. It's to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the DLC update.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes