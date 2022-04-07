7 best lowriders in GTA Online (2022)

GTA Online driving fans will admit that the lowrider class of cars in the game is almost integral. This is for many reasons, from creating more realism in the game to expanding the styles of cars available with different features.

There are a number of lowriders in the game for players to choose from, and some may have passed them by and slipped under the radar.

This article will talk about seven of the best lowriders for gamers to try in 2022 on GTA Online.

GTA Online players love the lowrider car class

7) Willard Faction Custom

The Willard Faction is considered to be one of the original lowriders alongside cars like the Voodoo. It was introduced to GTA Online in 2015 as part of the 1.30 Lowriders update. The original Faction can be bought for as little as $36,000.

However, players would then need to spend an additional $371,000 to bring it up to standard. Preferably, gamers looking to own this car should spend the $335,000 it costs, fully loaded, from Benny's Original Motor Works.

6) Albany Buccaneer Custom

The Buccaneer has been a part of the GTA world since it was first seen in GTA San Andreas, then again in Chinatown Wars and GTA 4. GTA Online players can now customize it into one of the best lowriders in the game.

With the number of upgrades players can make to this car at Benny's Original Motor Works, this is certainly a lowrider to add to the collection and style in any way imaginable, with plenty of colors and liveries to choose from.

5) Albany Manana Custom

The Albany has been a car that players have driven since 2001 in GTA 3. It has come a long way and experienced plenty of aesthetic changes over the past twenty years or so, but it still remains a constant. Now, players have a chance to turn this old classic into a new lowrider classic.

Players can buy the original and try their best to customize it to the maximum, but it is much easier to spend the $995,000 at Benny's to purchase the most pristine and brand new version with every single bell and whistle included.

4) Sabre Turbo Custom

All GTA Online fans are familiar with the Sabe Turbo, stretching back to Vice City and continuing throughout the franchise. It is the fastest in the muscle car class and players can purchase the fully loaded version from Benny's Special Motor Works for $490,000.

While this isn't cheap, players should remember they get the best of both worlds here by customizing one of the game's finest muscle cars with new lowrider capabilities. It certainly makes the competition a bit more interesting.

3) Vapid Chino Custom

This lowrider was recently made famous in the game thanks to The Contract DLC, where it was seen as the chief car of the Vagos gangsters who stole some of Dr. Dre's music. The mission requires players to steal one of these cars and return it to their agency.

A fully tricked-out Vapid Chino will cost players around half a million dollars. First they can buy the original for $225,000, then spend a further $180,000 at Benny's to give all the upgrades and customizations it needs, making it a superb lowrider.

2) Declasse Tornado Custom

The Declasse Tornado is one of the most recognizable lowriders in the game because of its unique older style look. It was also present in GTA San Andreas. When it is upgraded to the max, it becomes a supreme lowrider in GTA Online.

The stock version will only set players back $30,000, but hundreds of thousands later, they will end up with the most amazing custom Tornado that they have ever seen.

1) Vapid Slamvan Custom

GTA Online fans have hailed Slamvan for being one of the best cars in the lowrider class because it is the most customizable. Defying the laws and physics of what a real lowrider should look like, the Slamvan has earned its place in the spotlight.

The vehicle only costs $49,500 to buy, and then by spending a few hundred thousand dollars, players will have possibly the best lowrider in the game. In no time, they will take it to car meets to show off what they can do.

Edited by R. Elahi