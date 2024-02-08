How to claim free $188,888 and Dragon Masks in GTA Online this week? (February 8 - 14, 2024)

GTA Online is enthusiastically celebrating the Lunar New Year, and Rockstar Games is giving away costumes and cash to hype the community. With the recent weekly update, the developers are offering free $188,000 cash and Dragon Masks to players. All players need to do is log into GTA Online between February 8 - 14, 2024, to claim the rewards. Once you enter the game, a notification will pop up, notifying you that the items have been added to your inventory.

On top of that, players who couldn't collect the Wooden Dragon Mask last week will be able to do so now. While this part is easy, several players don't know where the game adds these items and how to try them. Well, this article will help you out with this issue.

The Dragon Masks are added to the GTA Online inventory and can be easily accessed

The ongoing GTA Online weekly update not only adds $188,888 cash to your account for free but also offers the Regal Dragon Mask and the Midnight Dragon Mask to celebrate the Lunar Year with the community. As mentioned before, it can be a little trick to locate these items in your inventory.

Last week, players obtained the Wooden Dragon Mask alongside a red dress and a black t-shirt with dragon designs. Players still have a chance to obtain these items by simply logging into the game this week. Moreover, the leaked GTA Online Valentine's Gifts have hyped the community about other notable items that are about to come.

There are two ways to equip the Dragon Masks in the online multiplayer mode:

1) Through the Interaction Menu

Log into the game and wait for the notification to pop up.

Go to the Interaction Menu to open the Inventory.

Open the Styles menu.

Go to the Accessories option and then head over to Masks.

Toggle till you find the Dragon Masks.

2) Through the Apartment Wardrobe

Go to your apartment.

Access the Wardrobe and click on Appearance.

Go to Cultural.

Click on Masks.

Select any of the available masks.

Offering free cash is also an excellent incentive for new players who are still struggling and need to use the GTA Online money glitches to meet the ends and purchase more properties in the game. Since money is the most prominent asset anyone can have, the free $188,888 will come in handy to many players.

Along with these free rewards, the ongoing weekly update also offers several discounts on a couple of things that will make it easy for everybody to have fun in the online multiplayer. The GTA Online weekly discounts make it possible for new players to purchase some of the high-end items in the game.

