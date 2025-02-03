Last chance to claim Black Square Shades in GTA Online update (February 3 to 6, 2025)

There is an ongoing event in Los Santos, thanks to a recent GTA Online update. It not only adds new bonuses for players to claim but allows players to collect a rare item – the Black Square Shades. It is an accessory that can be worn with almost every outfit. Gamers can earn it by completing a certain objective in the game this week.

This article shares how to claim the free item in the latest GTA Online update before 2 am PST, February 6, 2025.

GTA Online update: Black Square Shades can be claimed by acting as a cop (February 3 to 6, 2025)

The recent GTA Online update allows players who love to role-play as a cop a chance to claim a free Black Square Shades. All they have to do is complete one Dispatch Work mission this week and the accessory will automatically be delivered to their wardrobe. Dispatch Work allows players to pose as cops and take down criminals across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Here’s how to start the mission during free roam:

Get inside an owned law enforcement vehicle. Press the prompt button to start the Dispatch Work.

There are currently six available, and completing any one of them will be sufficient to claim the reward:

Officer Monitored Civil Disturbance Possession for Sale Malicious Mischief Obstruction of Justice Health Code Violations

Here's the list of all law enforcement vehicles eligible for Dispatch Work:

Completing one Dispatch Work mission this week will also give a bonus of $100,000 within 72 hours.

The latest GTA Online update is also giving exciting discounts on select cars and vehicles till 2 am PST, on February 6, 2025.

