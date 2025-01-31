The GTA Online weekly discounts are always meant to save money on select things in the game. This usually includes select cars, vehicles, aircraft, weapons, and properties, allowing players to try things they haven’t tried yet. Till February 5, 2025, there’s a new in-game sale going on, giving up to 40% discounts on a select collection of items.

This article shares everything one must know about the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts include Pfister 811, GP1, and more (January 31-February 5, 2025)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update features the following items as part of the weekly discounts:

Auto Shop (30% off)

(30% off) Auto Shop Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

(30% off) Progen GP1 (30% off)

(30% off) JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

(30% off) Annis Remus (30% off)

(30% off) Vulcar Warrener HKR (30% off)

(30% off) Obey Tailgater S (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Dominator ASP (30% off)

(30% off) Karin Hotring Everon (30% off)

(30% off) Dinka Jester (Racecar) (30% off)

(30% off) Pfister 811 (30% off)

(30% off) Military Rifle – Gun Van (30% off)

(30% off) Stun Gun – Plus Benefits (40% off)

Rockstar will release new GTA Online weekly discounts on February 6, 2025.

What’s the best choice among the available items in the GTA Online weekly discounts? (January 31-February 5, 2025)

While Auto Shops should be the priority, most players already own the property by now. The next logical choice would be to invest in a new vehicle, like Pfister 811 or Progen GP1.

Pfister 811 is a popular two-seater supercar in the game seemingly based on the real-life Porsche 918. Rockstar Games added it in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC update. In terms of performance, the vehicle can go up to a top speed of 130.75 mph (210.42 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:02.946.

Similarly, the Progen GP1 is another two-seater super in the game, debuting with Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit DLC update. It highly resembles the real-life McLaren F1. When it comes to performance, the automobile can reach a maximum speed of 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.097.

Both of the vehicles are powerful enough to complete most of the missions in the game, making them the best to get right now. The Pfister 811 is available from Test Track this week while the Progen GP1 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

