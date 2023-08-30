Last chance to earn 3x Cash and RP from GTA Online Deadline this week

The latest GTA Online update is currently giving players an exciting opportunity to get triple cash and RP by playing one of the most fun adversary modes in the game – Deadline. In this competitive game mode, players try to eliminate each other while riding Shotaro, a futuristic sports bike resembling the Light Cycle from the Tron: Legacy movie.

However, the boosted payout on Deadline won’t be available for long as it is about to end on August 31, 2023.

GTA Online Deadline is giving extra money right now, but won’t be doing so for long

GTA Online Deadline was originally added to the game in 2016 as part of the famous Bikers update. Rockstar Games always bring modes like this back to the limelight by boosting the payout for a limited amount of time. From now until 2 AM PT on August 31, 2023, gamers can enjoy 3x bonuses by competing in the Deadline adversary mode.

The triple rewards period is near its end. Once it concludes, the developers will shuffle the game mode with a different one as part of the next weekly update. Players can easily earn around $50,000 with one match of this game mode for the remaining time.

How to start the Deadline for triple bonuses?

To play the GTA Online Deadline adversary mode, one can follow the below-mentioned steps in numerical order:

Step 1: Open the Options Menu

Open the Options Menu Step 2: Go to the Online tab

Go to the Online tab Step 3: Choose Jobs

Choose Jobs Step 4: Go to Play Jobs

Go to Play Jobs Step 5: Select Adversary Modes

Select Adversary Modes Step 6: Scroll down and choose any of the listed Deadline games

In 2023, there are fourteen different locations available for the adversary mode, each with its own name and layout. Here is a complete list of Deadline games eligible for 3x bonuses in GTA Online this week:

Deadline I – Pillbox Hill

Pillbox Hill Deadline II – LSIA

LSIA Deadline III – Vinewood Hills

Vinewood Hills Deadline IV – Sandy Shores Airfield, Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores Airfield, Sandy Shores Deadline V – Terminal

Terminal Deadline VI – Lake Vinewood, Vinewood Hills

Lake Vinewood, Vinewood Hills Deadline VII – El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo

El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo Deadline VIII – Vinewood Racetrack

Vinewood Racetrack Deadline IX – Pillbox Hill

Pillbox Hill Deadline X – Del Perro Pier

Del Perro Pier Deadline XI – Terminal

Terminal Deadline XII – Galileo Observatory

Galileo Observatory Deadline XIII – Alamo Sea

Alamo Sea Deadline XIV – Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Up to four players can participate at once in this chaotic high-speed game mode, each riding a differently colored Shotaros that makes the Deadline one of the best so far. Additionally, one can unlock Deadline outfits and the decommissioned Shotaro by participating in the adversary mode in 2023.

If players want to earn a good amount of money while having fun, they should participate in the Deadline while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

