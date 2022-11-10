GTA Online's latest weekly update has dropped for players to grab discounts and upgrade their inventory. This week brings many discounts on heist setup costs, masks, arcades, and vehicles. This month also has a couple of month-long bonuses going on at the moment, so the weekly updates are in addition to those.

The Podium and Prize Ride vehicles are also decent for players to snag this week. Open-wheel Races also provide 2x bonuses, along with a bunch of other jobs.

GTA Online's weekly updates have arrived with a handful of discounts

This week's latest list of discounts features a good collection of cars with different discount percentages, along with 30% off arcade and Night-vision masks.

Details on this week's discounts and potential savings

Players are always looking to upgrade their inventory in GTA Online while also trying to snag the best vehicles the game offers. Here's a comparison between the actual price of these vehicles this week and the discounted price:

RC Tank now costs $1,365,000 instead of $2,275,000 with a 40% discount

now costs $1,365,000 instead of $2,275,000 with a 40% discount Dinka Sugoi now costs $734,400 instead of $1,224,000 with a 40% discount

now costs $734,400 instead of $1,224,000 with a 40% discount Drift Yosemite now costs $850,200 instead of $1,308,000 with a 35% discount

now costs $850,200 instead of $1,308,000 with a 35% discount RUNE Zhaba now costs $1,560,000 instead of $2,400,000 with a 35% discount

now costs $1,560,000 instead of $2,400,000 with a 35% discount Furia now costs $1,918,000 instead of $2,740,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $1,918,000 instead of $2,740,000 with a 30% discount JB 700W now costs $1,029,000 instead of $1,470,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $1,029,000 instead of $1,470,000 with a 30% discount Dinka Blista Kanjo now costs $406,000 instead of $580,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $406,000 instead of $580,000 with a 30% discount Komoda now costs $1,190,000 instead of $1,700,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $1,190,000 instead of $1,700,000 with a 30% discount Retinue Mk II now costs $1,134,000 instead of $1,620,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $1,134,000 instead of $1,620,000 with a 30% discount V-STR now costs $899,500 instead of $1,285,000 with a 30% discount

now costs $899,500 instead of $1,285,000 with a 30% discount Progen PR4 now costs $2,636,250 instead of $3,515,000 with a 25% discount

now costs $2,636,250 instead of $3,515,000 with a 25% discount Ocelot R88 now costs $2,336,250 instead of $3,115,000 with a 25% discount

GTA Online players with these vehicles on their wishlist can save a lot of GTA$ by buying them this week.

Other discounts this week

Apart from the vehicles, other discounts are also available throughout the week for GTA Online players. They're listed below:

Diamond Casino Heist Setup can be done with a 50% off discount

Arcades and any upgrades can be made with a 30% off discount

Players can also purchase the Diamond Casino Heist night-vision masks for a 30% discount

Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist setup costs players GTA$25,000, and now, with a discount of 50%, this can be done for GTA$12,500. Upon successful completion, these are the payouts players can expect:

Cash: $2,115,000 (normal) or $2,326,500 (hard)

Artwork: $2,350,000 (normal) or $2,585,000 (hard)

Gold: $2,585,000 (normal) or $2,843,500 (hard)

Diamonds: $3,290,000 (normal) or $3,619,000 (hard)

Arcades

Players are introduced to the Arcades after they meet Lester Crest. Arcades are a way for players to earn a stable passive income, and they're considered one of the game's most profitable revenue sources.

Users can follow the below-mentioned steps to purchase and set up an Arcade:

After meeting Lester at Mirror Park, wait until the cutscene ends where Arcades are introduced. Go to foreclosures.maze-bank.com and look for Arcades. Choose one of the six available Arcades. Complete payment to own the desired Arcade.

The following are the six available locations for players to set up Arcades along with the discounted rates applied:

Warehouse – Davis ($2,135,000) now costs $1,494,500

Videogeddon - La Mesa ($1,875,000) now costs $1,312,500

Eight-Bit – Vinewood ($2,530,000) now costs 1,771,000

Insert Coin – Rockford ($2,345,000) now costs 1,641,500

Wonderama – Grapeseed ($1,565,000) now costs $1,095,500

Pixel Pete's - Paleto Bay ($1,235,000) now costs $864,500

Videogeddon, situated at 744 Popular Street in La Mesa, is the ideal location in the game to purchase and set up an arcade. Since the location is close to one of the nightclubs in the game and one of the warehouses, players who own either or both of them will find this location quite convenient.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes