Which GTA Online jobs are offering 2x bonuses this week (November 10-16, 2022)?

GTA Online players have something new to check out as the weekly updates are out. This week's round of updates brings bonuses, free shirts, 1.5x and 2x rewards, and a widebody version of Obey 10F. There's also the usual switch to a new car on the podium for players to win.

Along with that, new cars are added to the Luxury Showcase and Simeon's showroom. This article will detail the GTA Online jobs offering 2x bonuses this week.

GTA Online weekly update details for November 10-16

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- 10F Widebody ($575,000)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Humane Labs Raid Heist

- Open Wheel Races

- Gerald Contact Missions

- Hardest Target Adv



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Diamond Casino Heist



Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot



Log in unlock:

K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts

New vehicle released

10F Widebody - $575,000

Luxury Autos

Ocelot R88

Progen PR4

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Kanjo SJ

Comet Safari

Kanjo

Ignus

Komoda

GTA Online jobs offering 2x GTA$ and RP bonuses

This week, GTA Online has 2x and 1.5x cash and RP bonuses for players when they play these jobs:

2x GTA$ & RP

Humane Labs Raid Heist

Open Wheel Races

Gerald Contact Missions

Hardest Target Adv

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Diamond Casino Heist

These are primarily jobs that veterans must have played multiple times, but it shouldn't be a bad idea to return or even for beginners to take up now and reap the rewards. Open wheel races also return to bonuses, which could be a good way for players to take a break from doing their jobs and continue to earn 2x rewards.

The Diamond Casino Heist is a good way for beginners to earn 1.5x GTA$ & RP while trying out one of the most loved heists in the game.

Humane Labs Raid Heist

Humane Labs Raid Heist requires players to team up with three other GTA Online players to take on the heist. Playing this heist with friends can be pretty fun and easy to complete, but even with strangers, the heist isn't complicated and can be completed in around an hour.

The heist consists of five setup missions before the finale, in the following order:

Key Codes - Players must take out the agents, retrieve the briefcase and deliver it to the planning room.

Insurgents - Players must steal an insurgent and deliver it to the drop-off before taking out Merryweather

EMP - Players must head to the vessel, steal the Hydra, and deliver it to the drop-off.

Valkyrie - Players must steal the Valkyrie and destroy the pursuing choppers

Deliver EMP - Players must take the Insurgent, head to Humane Labs, hack the garage door and deliver the Insurgent to the garage before leaving Humane Labs.

The Humane Labs Raid Finale - Finale splits the players into two teams, Pilot with the Gunner and Ground Team. Pilots wait for the ground team's signal while the ground team infiltrates the Humane Labs and retrieves the data. The Pilot and the Gunner provide defense and the Ground team's evacuation.

Gerald Contact Missions

Gerald is one of the main characters in GTA Online and provides players with missions. Players can call Gerald and ask him for missions that would help them make 2x GTA$ and RP this week. These are the five most profitable Gerald Contact Missions GTA Online players can try this week:

Violent Duct - Players must head to the location where Lost MC are selling cocaine, steal the goods and deliver them to Gerald.

Hard Labor - Players must head to the mentioned construction site and remove the gang members before pursuing the gang's boss, who escapes in a Maverick and kills him.

War and Pieces - Players face the Lost MC again as they sell some prime narcotics, which players must steal and deliver to Gerald.

Chumash and Grab - Gerald tasks the players with storming the Chumash pier, taking out the Vagos, and delivering the boat to his associates at the assigned drop-off zone.

Dish the Dirt - This one also involves players stealing cocaine, this time from the Vagos, and delivering it to Gerald's apartment after sniping the gangsters from a reasonable distance.

Hardest Target

Hardest Target is Adversary Mode where players are split into two opposing teams. Each side will have one of the players designated as the target. With every passing minute, a new player will become the new target. Eliminate the targeted player to score points.

One point is awarded when a non-target eliminates a target

Three points are awarded when another target eliminates a target

Targeted players will have a blue arrow right above their heads which helps in being identified by others even from a distance. Everybody's locations can also be seen on the mini-map.

Best open-wheel car to choose for the 2x bonus races

The Benefactor BR8 is considered the best open-wheel car in the game. The reason behind this is the car's excellent handling and seemingly increased downforce. The Benefactor BR8 has been ranked highly among open-wheel cars for a long time.

The car is based on the 2011 Red Bull RB7. It costs $3,400,000 and has a top speed of 100.97 mph (162.50 km/h).

