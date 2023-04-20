New GTA Online Podium and Prize cars (April 20 to April 26, 2023)

Rockstar Games released the latest GTA Online weekly update on April 20, 2023, officially kicking off the 4/20 event. While the player base is eagerly waiting for the next weekly update, which is expected to introduce several significant changes to the game, this week's update has attracted plenty of attention with all of the new additions.

While Rockstar is yet to officially release the update, it was leaked early on GTAForums, a well-known website that's related to the popular franchise. In addition to the two new Deathmatch missions and increased bonuses, the gaming studio added new Podium and Prize Ride vehicles. All of these benefits will be available until April 26, 2023.

How to win the Revolter Podium car and Dominator GTT Prize Ride for free in GTA Online this week

Leaked information about the weekly update (Image via GTAForums)

This week, Rockstar Games is giving away the Ubermacht Revolter for free through the Diamond Casino Podium. Although it costs no money to obtain, this isn't a simple grab-and-go offer. Grand Theft Auto Online players must first win the vehicle from the Lucky Draw competition before they get to drive it home.

To win the Revolter, head to the Diamond Casino & Resort near the Los Santos Freeway and spin the Lucky Wheel. As such, it features 20 rewards, with just one slot for the Podium Vehicle. While the other rewards have higher winning chances, there's only a 5% chance of obtaining the Podium Vehicle, making it one of the most difficult rewards to win.

Fortunately, players can use this trick to win the Grand Theft Auto Online Podium vehicle. The steps in the trick are simple and should ensure that you win the Podium car frequently, if not always.

Along with that, players can check out the Vapid Dominator GTT Prize Ride car at the Los Santos Car Meet in Popular Street, Cypress Flats. Although winning the Podium Vehicle requires luck, the Vapid Dominator GTT can be won for free by finishing first in any Los Santos Car Meet Series race three days in a row.

Things to know before getting the Ubermacht Revolter and Vapid Dominator GTT

The Ubermacht Revolter is a four-door luxury sports sedan that's inspired by the real-life Cadillac Escala Concept and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé Concept. It features a simple design with a luxurious finish and can be used to roam around the map with class. Unfortunately, it cannot compete with the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, as it can only reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h).

The Vapid Dominator GTT is a stylish muscle and tuner car that's based on a 1969-1970 Ford Mustang. While the standard design is already quite appealing, it's also one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it can hit a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h).

