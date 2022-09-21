Players might soon be able to enjoy RTX remasters of classic GTA titles

The GTA modding community was left ecstatic when NVIDIA, on September 20, revealed a new and free RTX modding platform called RTX Remix. This modding platform will allow modders to access RTX tools they can easily use to create RTX mods for classic video games.

This means that modding and remastering GTA games with RTX will become very easy, and modders will be able to create mods faster than ever before.

This article will provide GTA players with more information about this new modding platform.

GTA modders will soon be able to use RTX Remix for remastering GTA games

nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/… It looks like NVIDIA might be making it easier than ever to remaster classic titles such as San Andreas and Vice City with RTX Remix, enabling the modding community to take full advantage of NVIDIA’s AI and ray-tracing support with titles under DX9. It looks like NVIDIA might be making it easier than ever to remaster classic titles such as San Andreas and Vice City with RTX Remix, enabling the modding community to take full advantage of NVIDIA’s AI and ray-tracing support with titles under DX9. nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/…

As popular GTA reporter Ben (@videotech_ on Twitter) stated in his tweet mentioned above, GTA modders can easily use NVIDIA's RTX mods to remaster any old Grand Theft Auto titles supported by DirectX 8 and DirectX 9.

NVIDIA released a detailed article on its website that provides extensive information about what RTX Remix can do. One of the most interesting aspects of RTX Remix the company talks about is:

"Since RTX Remix is built on NVIDIA Omniverse, these USD game assets can easily be imported into the RTX Remix application, or any other Omniverse app or connector, including game industry-standard apps such as Adobe Substance 3D Painter, Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, SideFX Houdini, and Epic Games’ Unreal Engine."

This means that Grand Theft Auto modders will not have to learn a lot of new tools and features to use this platform, and they will be able to achieve a unified workflow. This flexibility is a huge advantage in modding, enabling modders to use many different modding assets with RTX Remix.

This also helps collaborate with other modders using the same platform to remaster old Grand Theft Auto games. Thus, having this central modding platform will ensure a faster and more efficient modding process.

Another main highlight NVIDIA revealed about this modding platform that Grand Theft Auto modders will find useful is its ease of access. NVIDIA said:

"When the RTX Remix Mod is ready, it’s easy to export and share with fellow gamers online - they simply download the mod and drop it into the game’s directory alongside the .exe and launch the game."

Grand Theft Auto modders will be able to share their remaster mods with the community very swiftly and even with other modders if they are looking to get feedback or trying to collaborate with them.

The official NVIDIA blog post also provides information on how easily modders can download RTX Remix mods. It is as simple as simply downloading the mod and putting it into the game's directory, then launching the game. This ease of use will go a long way towards making this modding platform accessible to both beginner and veteran modders of the Grand Theft Auto community.

