Rockstar Games releases GTA Online's official soundtracks on all major music platforms

GTA Online has several amazing soundtracks that keep things lively no matter what players are doing in-game. Its heists have amazing background music that allows the situation to feel tense and serious, while fun missions have light tracks to make you feel a little more relaxed. Fans who like to listen to these songs might be delighted to know that Rockstar Games has released GTA Online's official soundtracks on all major music platforms.

In a recent tweet, the studio announced that it has rolled out the full album in collaboration with DāM-FunK, which contains several iconic songs from major updates. In Rockstar's words:

"DāM-FunK Presents The Music of Grand Theft Auto Online Original Score. A brand new album of music from across the biggest and most beloved updates from GTA Online."

This is great news for anybody who often listens to these tracks since now they can do so without having to search for them separately on one platform. The album has been released on all the major streaming services.

The GTA Online soundtrack album has several iconic songs that players love

Rockstar Games has announced that players will now be able to listen to the full album containing iconic songs from GTA Online through any of these popular music streaming services:

Apply Music

Spotify

iTunes Store

YouTube Music

Deezer

Soundcloud

Audiomack

Amazon Music

This album only has 15 songs from Grand Theft Auto Online that mostly play during heists and other important missions. This is a list of all the songs in the album:

ARENA WARS (feat. HEALTH) THE CONTRACT – Mass THE CAYO PERICO HEIST I (feat. &ME) EXECUTIVES AND OTHER CRIMINALS (feat. James Curd) LOS SANTOS DRUG WARS (feat. Soulwax) THE CONTRACT – Space LOWRIDERS (feat. Oh No) BIKERS (feat. Holy Fuck) IMPORT/EXPORT (feat. Take A Daytrip) THE CONTRACT – The Journey THE DIAMOND CASINO HEIST (feat. Nick Hook) THE CAYO PERICO HEIST II (feat. Rampa) SMUGGLER’S RUN (feat. Show Me The Body) THE CONTRACT – House Call THE CONTRACT – Smooth Kill

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will release more songs from the online multiplayer, as it has a huge catalog of catchy and iconic tracks.

