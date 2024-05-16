Rockstar gives massive GTA Online weekly discounts throughout May 22, 2024

Rockstar Games has released a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts with the latest update, and it’s all about aircraft this week. Up to 50% discounts are available for players who love to ride in the skies of Los Santos. From now till May 22, 2024, they can save huge amounts of money by buying new wings to fly in Grand Theft Auto Online. This week’s featured selection of items includes aircraft from the likes of Jobuilt and Buckingham.

Car enthusiasts shouldn’t worry as the developers are also giving a 40% discount on three different types of vehicles.

GTA Online weekly discounts: A quick list of all items on sale this week (May 16 to May 22)

The new GTA Online weekly update allows sky adventurers to try to buy or upgrade their air space with new aircraft at affordable prices. Here’s everything available in the latest set of GTA Online weekly discounts:

Hangar properties (30% off)

Hangar Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

Buckingham Swift Deluxe (30% off)

Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon (30% off)

Buckingham Conada (30% off)

Buckingham Volatus (30% off)

Jobuilt Velum 5-Seater (30% off)

Pegassi Osiris (40% off)

Declasse Draugur (40% off)

Lampadati Komoda (40% off)

Switchblade (40% off via Gun Van)

Staff Fee for Hangar Air Freight Cargo Source (50% off)

The next set of GTA Online weekly discounts will be released on May 23, 2024. Till then, players can claim any of the aforementioned items on sale prices or participate in Junk Energy Skydives.

What to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 16 to May 22)

While Hangars are important assets before investing in aircraft, most players already have the property in 2024. None of the discounted aircraft are enticing enough to buy after all these years. The best decision among the available options would be to invest in a vehicle, and there are three choices this week:

Declasse Draugur

Pegassi Osiris

Lampadati Komoda

While all four of them are available at a lucrative 40% discount, the Declasse Draugur should be picked by anyone who hasn’t got it yet. It is a four-seater rally-raid modified off-road vehicle that made its debut in 2022 as part of the The Criminal Enterprises update. It highly resembles the real-life Chevrolet Off-Road Concept.

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Draugur can reach a maximum speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.262, making it one of the best vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online for off-road terrain.

If players are looking for a reliable grounded vehicle, the Declasse Draugur is the best choice this week. It is available at a special price of $1,122,000-$841,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Also Read: Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles