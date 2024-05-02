Someone drew GTA 6's Lucia and Jason in a unique art style, and fans couldn't help but react

There are various fan art of GTA 6's Lucia and Jason making rounds on the internet, but one Reddit user's post is gaining hilarious reactions thanks to the unique art style. u/TransitionOne3205 recently uploaded his own version of GTA 6 protagonists on Reddit and soon garnered the community's attention. While most fans are supportive of their hard work, others can't help but reach to it with hilarious moments and replies.

One user commented:

"I'd watch an animated show in this artstyle."

However, other comments were funny yet brutal when criticizing GTA 6's Lucia and Jason's fan art. Most of them were directed at Lucia's picture since the artist decided to go with a looking-down perspective that makes the overall image hilarious.

Fortunately, several supportive comments praised the artist for their effort and asked them not to mind the trolling. They called it an artistic version of GTA 6's Lucia and Jason and pointed out how well it would fit in a late-night show episode.

Trailer 2 might give more reasons to draw GTA 6's Lucia and Jason

While the first trailer of the highly anticipated title rocked the gaming world, fans have several reasons to be excited about GTA 6 trailer 2. They expect it to reveal more information about the map and also showcase the male protagonist who is rumored to be called Jason. Apart from this, the community expects Rockstar Games to disclose the various cities explorable in the game.

GTA 6's Lucia and Jason show off more skills in the second trailer. (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the rumors are true, Rockstar Games has several amazing things in store, enough reasons to be excited for the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2. It will also give everyone a break from the regular GTA Online weekly update rotations as well and bring a breath of fresh air.

There are various rumors about the second trailer's release date, but none have been confirmed so far by reputable inside sources or by Rockstar Games. Hopefully, the studio doesn't make the fans wait too long before rolling out the highly anticipated video.

In the meantime, everyone can stay content with the weekly updates and the new GTA Online podium vehicle that's available this week in the online multiplayer mode.

FAQs about GTA 6's Lucia and Jason

Are there only two protagonists in GTA 6?

At the moment, Rockstar Games has only revealed two protagonists for their upcoming title: Lucia and Jason (name yet to be confirmed).

Could there be more protagonists?

The possibility of Rockstar Games adding a few more protagonists to GTA 6 is always on the table. However, the not-so-favorable reception in GTA 5 might prevent them from repeating the same.

