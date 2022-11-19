When can GTA Online players expect the Sentinel Classic Widebody?

GTA Online players don't have to wait very long for the Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody. As the name suggests, it's the widebody variant of the Sentinel Classic. It's also the final vehicle to be released as part of the Criminal Enterprises update. Some players were likely waiting months for Sentinel Classic Widebody. The good news is that its potential release is right around the corner.

According to Rockstar's official statement on their Newswire, the sports coupe will be available next week. GTA Online will also end its current weekly event a little bit earlier than usual. If players have been looking for the Sentinel Classic Widebody, they should mark their calendars for next Tuesday.

GTA Online players only need to wait a few days for the Sentinel Classic Widebody

The vehicle will arrive on November 22nd, 2022

On Tuesday, Rockstar will start a high stakes Community Challenge as well as the release of Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000).



On Tuesday, Rockstar will start a high stakes Community Challenge as well as the release of Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000).

rockstargames.com/newswire/artic… Current #GTAOnline event ends on Tuesday, November 22

The above screenshots were taken directly from the Newswire page. Rockstar mentioned how there would be a "high stakes Community Challenge" for GTA Online players next Tuesday. The Heists Event will conclude by this particular date, which is why players should stay alert.

While they didn't mention it by name, Rockstar also briefly alluded to the Sentinel Classic Widebody:

"Be on the lookout for Tuesday's event, which marks the arrival of a wide-bodied variant for a beloved German classic."

For the most part, GTA Online will reset its weekly events by Thursday, although that isn't always the case. Regardless, after months of waiting, players can finally get their hands on the Sentinel Classic Widebody.

Price and performance of the Sentinel Classic Widebody

GTA Online dataminers have already leaked information regarding the Sentinel Classic Widebody, including @TezFunz2 himself.

Players will first have to buy the Sentinel Classic at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can either pay $650,000 at the normal price range or spend $487,500 with the trade price. Afterward, they will have to pay a visit to Benny's Original Motor Works and pay the conversion price of $700,000.

Its top speed is yet to be verified by car expert Broughy1322. The GTA Online YouTuber will likely put out a video when the vehicle is finally released, so players should be on the lookout for this Tuesday.

There are no more drip-fed vehicles for the current update

Since its release back on July 26, the Criminal Enterprises update has added 18 brand new vehicles to GTA Online. Six of them were available at launch, but the remaining 12 were drip-fed over the course of a few months.

The Sentinel Classic Widebody marks the end of this particular era. Based on what is known from datamining, there won't be any more drip-fed vehicles for the current update. With that in mind, there is good reason to believe there will be new DLC content by December.

Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release. This Thursday, a new GTA+ event will start, possibly alongside the new Heist Challenge, and the end date should reflect when we should expect the next #GTAOnline update to release.

Of course, this lines up with the final week of the Heists Event. When the challenge was first leaked by @TezFunz2, he specifically brought up the end date for GTA+ rewards in November, which happens to be December 12.

This could signal the arrival of the next major update in GTA Online, since Rockstar typically launches them when all the vehicles are drip fed. Even if players have no reason to buy the Sentinel Classic Widebody, it will mark the beginning of the end for the Criminal Enterprises update.

