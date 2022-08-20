Should players get a Greenwood or a Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

In GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, there are two muscle cars that players should keep an eye out for. Such selections are known for their powerful engines, thick builds, and fast acceleration. After the summer update brought two brand new vehicles into the mix, players can go for the Bravado Greenwood and the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8.

The former was released at the update's launch while the latter was drip fed this week. However, it's a costly investment to spend over a million dollars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. If the player really wants to choose the right muscle car, there is a clear winner in this competition.

Comparing the Greenwood and Ruiner ZZ-8 in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Comparing their overall costs

These muscle cars are currently the cheapest base vehicles in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. Before going any further, players should first know where to find these selections. They should check out the official website for Southern S.A. Super Autos, since the online car dealership typically specializes in muscle cars.

Bravado Greenwood : $1,465,000 (or $1,098,750 at trade price)

: $1,465,000 (or $1,098,750 at trade price) Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8: $1,320,000

In order to unlock the trade price for the Greenwood, players must complete the Intelligence mission in Operation Paper Trail. This series of ULP missions was introduced in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. With that being said, the Greenwood will be far more expensive in the long run.

Amongst essential additions, armor plating costs a grand total of $150,000. Meanwhile, players can either get the Remote Control Unit for $235,000 or the Missile Lock-On Jammer for $400,000. The Greenwood will likely cost anywhere between $1,483,750 and $2,015,000, depending on the player's choices.

A brief review of the Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood provides a relatively smooth driving experience. Even when driving at higher speeds, it handles well for a muscle car, especially with the spoiler upgrade. They can also protect themselves from gunfire and explosions with the Armor Plating.

It's among the very few cars with Imani Tech support in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Players can also choose between controlling the car from a remote location, or jamming homing missiles from other players.

A brief review of the Ruiner ZZ-8

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 drives like a traditional muscle car, offering tight handling and great acceleration. However, like other vehicles in its class, the Ruiner ZZ-8 does feel rather floaty when driving over bumpy roads.

Unlike the Greenwood, this vehicle is somewhat limited in customization features. In that regard, the Ruiner ZZ-8 doesn't have access to any Imani Tech support and can't protect itself with the Armor Plating. All players can really do is get the Armor Upgrade 100% in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Final verdict

If players are willing to spend extra money, they should definitely go for the Greenwood. This powerful muscle car has direct access to Armor Plating and Imani Tech items. Furthermore. it holds nostalgic value for GTA San Andreas players since the car belonged to Sweet Johnson.

By comparison, the Ruiner ZZ-8 is merely a good but not great vehicle in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Furthermore, it lacks definitive features that make it stand out. Overall, the Greenwood is a better investment in the long run.

