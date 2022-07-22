Why GTA Online won't be getting a weekly update today (July 21, 2022)

Every Thursday for months, Rockstar Games has routinely released new GTA Online updates. Sadly, there is a high chance that it won't publish any new GTA Online updates today. The massive summer DLC, which many insiders claim will be released next week on July 26, is the most apparent explanation for this.

Rockstar Games might have been allocating most of its resources towards the DLC and because of this, players are not getting any new updates today. Many players might be disappointed with the news, but they should also consider the fact that next week, one of the biggest GTA Online DLCs of this year might be released.

Here are more details regarding this news for the uninformed Grand Theft Auto Online players who have no idea about this development.

Note: Parts of this article which reflect the writer's subjective opinion.

Players won't get any kind of GTA Online update today

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. Just added to our current GTA Online event: 2x rewards on Payphone Hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch, now available through July 25. Plus, complete 3 Payphone Hits to receive GTA$100k. https://t.co/jNeYXVOiHM

The only thing Grand Theft Auto Online players will get this week is an extension on the GTA Online update, which was released on July 7 with added 2x rewards on Payphone hits and 3x rewards on Inch by Inch.

It was previously announced that this update will only be extended July 18, but it has now been extended through July 25, the same date many players expect the DLC to drop as well.

Rewards and bonuses that came with July 7's GTA Online update

Again, players should keep in mind that this update has now been extended through July 25, so they have around six days to get all of the rewards.

Reputed Grand Theft Auto 5/Online news distributor Tez2 has provided players with this list of rewards they can get:

Podium Vehicle

Dinka Sugoi (resale value of $734,400)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Übermacht Zion Classic (Top 5 in Car Meet Races, 3 days in row)

New Test Track Vehicles

Vysser Neo

Truffade Thrax

Progen Emerus

Time Trials

Time Trial - Galileo Park

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewood

RC Bandito Time Trial - Cyprus Flats

New Test Track Vehicles

Vysser Neo

Truffade Thrax

Progen Emerus

Time Trials

Regular Time Trial - Galileo Park

RC Bandito Time Trial - Cyprus Flats

HSW Time Trial - East Vinewoo

Bonus GTA$, RP, and Reputation

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Freemode Casino Work (via Agatha Baker)

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Overtime Shootout

Open Wheel Races

Gerald's Last Play

Payphone Hits

Additional bonuses:

Diamonds are now available for all players, with an 18% chance of being available.

Discounts

50% off:

The Casino Heist Update Utility Vests

The Casino Update Fitted Suit Jackets

40% off:

Arcades

Casino Penthouse Renovations

30% off:

Progen Emerus ($1,925,000)

Truffade Thrax ($1,627,500)

Vapid Caracara 4x4 ($612,500)

Annis Hellion ($584,500)

Lampadati Komoda ($892,500 - $1,190,000)

Vulcar Nebula Turbo ($557,900)

Vysser Neo ($1,312,500)

Nagasaki Outlaw ($665,700 - $887,600)

Übermacht Rebla GTS ($822,500)

Maxwell Vagrant ($1,162,350 - $1,549,800)

What players can expect from the new GTA Online summer DLC

Rockstar Games has released an official Newswire article explaining what players will get with this new summer DLC. A new set of Contact Missions where players can assume the role of IAA agents is one of the most significant new additions.

With these new missions, players will get the chance to take on the role of elite IAA field agents and look into an emerging criminal network. Additionally, the update will also serve as an extension of the criminal careers of Executives, Nightclub Owners, Bikers, and Gunrunners.

Players will also get several modifications to the game's fundamental gameplay, such as increased rewards and an easier way to consume snacks and equipp armor. Oppressor Mk II will get nerfed and players will be able to do Sell Missions in Invite Only sessions.

These are the only ones that have been officially announced. Many insiders are already speculating that there are various other things that will also be introduced with this DLC.

