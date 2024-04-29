"Workers have rights now!": GTA Online fans throw hilarious reactions to a non-activity bug

GTA Online fans are always up to something. Recently, a Reddit user named u/Unhappy_Ad6381 shared an image of a non-activity bug on the forum. According to the user, they came across this phenomenon when grinding the cocaine lockup in the game. Usually, the workers are always at their stations, preparing the drug or packing it. However, in this instance, they can be seen chilling and looking at their phones. The user shared their displeasure since they're trying to make money in the game.

This post received hilarious replies from other GTA Online fans, with one of them quoting:

"Workers have rights now."

Others joined in and shared their take on why the workers are taking a break instead of making coke. Most of them are hilarious as they try to explain how coke workers have unions and need compulsory breaks:

Fans share hilarious reaction to the bug 1/2 (Image via Reddit)

Fans react to the GTA Online bug 2/2 (Image via Reddit)

Apart from these hilarious replies, there were some helpful ones as well. The comments analyzed the situation and offered some useful tips.

Other GTA Online fans share useful tips to resolve the non-activity bug

Among the funny replies on u/Unhappy_Ad6381's post, there were some helpful ones as well. Some claimed that the workers take around five to 10 minutes to resume work if you restock the coke lockup after completely depleting the supplies. This sounds logical since the workers start relaxing when either the supplies are empty or the storage is full.

Other GTA Online fans mentioned leaving the coke lockup for a while and returning to the base. This could also potentially fix this non-activity bug. It is not uncommon for certain scenes to get stuck in the game due to which various GTA Online businesses suffer. Hence, restarting the game is one way to possibly fix the problem.

Some GTA Online fans also mentioned that the coke production pauses if players are engaged in other heists or missions like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. So, if your narcotic production has slowed down, avoid undertaking other business missions and check if things improve.

Some GTA Online fans have mentioned solutions to fix the non-activity bug (Image via Reddit)

It is worth noting that these are some common issues in GTA Online that pop up now and then. Most players are used to them and hardly notice the workers sitting and relaxing. These issues often resolve themselves or Rockstar Games rolls out background updates to fix them.

Hence, there is no reason to worry about it. Direct your focus on other tasks and missions in GTA Online while the workers take a break and return after some time. If the issue persists, contact Rockstar Games support for resolution.

FAQ about GTA Online bugs

Are there many bugs in GTA Online?

Yes, there are numerous bugs in the game but most are not game-breaking and only pop up rarely.

Does Rockstar fix these issues?

Rockstar Games actively rolls out background patches to fix numerous issues in GTA Online.

Check out more such GTA articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback