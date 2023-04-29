Ocelot Virtue vs. Turismo R in GTA Online: Which is the fastest car between the two?

GTA Online has several vehicles belonging to every category. Rockstar Games frequently updates the vehicle catalog and adds new vehicles from time to time. Ocelot Virtue and Grotti Turismo R are two of the most popular cars in the multiplayer game, with varying levels of power and performance. However, when it comes to speed, both are in one-on-one competition as there is no proper way to test vehicles in GTA Online without purchasing and driving them.

This article compares the performance of both vehicles and discusses which of them is the fastest in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2023.

The Grotti Turismo R can easily outrun the new Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online

Most players tend to believe that the Ocelot Virtue, being a new car in GTA Online, will be faster than the nine-year-old Grotti Turismo R. In reality, the latter is faster at top speeds. As tested by popular YouTuber Broughy1322, when fully upgraded, the Ocelot Virtue has a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, whereas the Turismo R can reach up to 121.75 mph or 195.94 km/h.

Interestingly, the Virtue can complete a lap in 0:59.293 minutes, while the Turismo R takes 1:01.998 minutes. In free-roam racing, the latter can outrun the Virtue, but when it comes to race missions, Virtue has a better chance of winning as lap timing is more crucial than top speed.

Design analysis of the Ocelot Virtue and Turismo R

The GTA Online Ocelot Virtue is based on the real-life Lotus Evija, with minor inspiration from the LaFerrari. It has an aerodynamic design and a low stance. The front of the vehicle is titled downwards, while the back is titled slightly upwards. The engine is located in the trunk, making the vehicle's rear longer than its front.

The Turismo R is heavily inspired by the LaFerrari. It features an aerodynamic design with a lowered front, similar to the Virtue. The ground clearance is also low, allowing for easy navigation through traffic.

Performance analysis of the Ocelot Virtue and Turismo R

While both the Ocelot Virtue and the Turismo R are supercars in GTA Online, the former is fully electric, and the latter has a hybrid-electric engine. The Virtue accelerates faster than the Turismo R, reaching 62 mph/100 Kph in 1.7 seconds. However, Turismo R's single-overhead camshaft V8 engine is faster and can pass Virtue in a matter of seconds.

Both are excellent cars to use in GTA Online races, and they can easily outrun many other vehicles. However, they are very difficult to drive on uneven terrain. Interested players can purchase the Turismo R for $500,000 and the Virtue for $2,980,000, or they can win it for free by completing The Last Dose missions.

