Ranking all open wheel cars in GTA Online based on their top speed

Open wheel cars were practically made for races in GTA Online, which makes a discussion on them interesting when it comes to their top speed.

GTA Online has four open wheel cars in GTA Online, which means that this article will rank all of them based on their top speed. It's the smallest vehicle class in GTA Online, but it's a popular one, nonetheless. Every vehicle in this class resembles something the player would see in NASCAR, and their performance doesn't disappoint, either.

They're not the fastest vehicles in GTA Online as far as top speeds go. However, their acceleration is top-notch, and their handling is superb. Open wheel cars are designed with one thing in mind, and they excel when it comes to making players zip through the streets of Los Santos.

The fastest open wheel cars in GTA Online

4) PR4 (120.50 mph | 193.93 km/h)

The PR4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sometimes, the most expensive open wheel car isn't necessarily the best one. The Progen PR4 costs a whopping $3,515,000, but it does have slightly better handling than the R88 does.

All open wheel vehicles have KERS, which can give them that extra speed. Hence, it's not necessarily unique to the PR4. It's the most expensive open wheel car in GTA Online, and it's serviceable for any open wheel races that the player might partake in.

The PR4 has a top speed of 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) in GTA Online.

3) R88 (122.00 mph | 196.34 km/h)

The R88 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This open wheel car is one of two original open wheel cars. Hence, it's not surprising that it was slightly hit by a powercreep when it comes to its top speed. However, the difference between all of these vehicles' top speeds is still minor.

They all perform similarly when it comes to acceleration, handling, and braking, so some players might just choose which vehicle looks the coolest to them. The Ocelot R88 costs $3,115,000, which makes it the second-cheapest open wheel car in GTA Online.

The R88 has a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) in GTA Online.

2) BR8 (122.75 mph |197.55 km/h)

The BR8 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor BR8 is one of two vehicles introduced after the initial batch of open wheel cars (with DR1 being the other). Hence, it's not surprising that it would be better than the older ones when it comes to top speed.

More interestingly, the BR8 has the best braking out of these vehicles. It costs $3,400,000, which is cheaper than the PR4 despite being slightly better. Nonetheless, the BR8 is a good all-around open wheel car for races.

It has a top speed of 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h) in GTA Online.

1) DR1 (124.00 mph | 199.56 km/h)

The DR1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse DR1 is the fastest open wheel car by a good margin. However, its braking and handling take a small hit to compensate for that, which means it's not always the best open wheel car for every given situation.

Surprisingly, it's also the cheapest open wheel car in GTA Online. It only costs $2,997,000, which makes it comfortably cheaper than its alternatives. If top speed is a GTA Online player's only concern, then they should go with the DR1.

The DR1 has a top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul