Popular GTA YouTuber manages to pull off a pacifist run after 3 years

On October 3, 2022, popular GTA YouTuber DarkViperAU posted the final GTA 5 pacifist challenge video on his YouTube channel, which is part of a series that began three years ago.

In this series, DarkViperAU subjects himself to an insane challenge in which he attempts to complete the entire story of GTA 5 while trying to avoid killing any NPCs.

Many critics and fans thought that this pacifist run was impossible to accomplish and that players would at least need to slaughter around 700 NPCs even if they were playing as a pacifist. However, after over 1,000 hours of gameplay, DarkViperAU proved everyone wrong and conquered this amazing challenge with only 96 kills.

This article will explore how DarkViperAU managed to complete his pacifist run of the game.

DarkViperAU manages to successfully finish a pacifist run of GTA 5 after 3 years

The video embedded above is the first in the pacifist run challenge series and was posted in 2019, so it's evident that DarkViperAU has invested a lot of time into completing this challenge.

Additionally, DarkViperAU also created some ground rules to allow for some flexibility since the challenge was mainly done to entertain his audience. These were the content creator's self-imposed rules:

No personally ending anyone unless I must.

If I have to do so, I must do so with melee.

If I can't melee, I use my weakest weapon.

No armor unless I can't progress.

Mission must be completed without mods.

DarkViperAU has definitely tried to complete this challenge in a realistic way. He is currently one of the most popular GTA YouTubers. He also has experience in speedrunning this game, so his skills are clearly on point and his knowledge of the game certainly aided him during the pacifist run.

How did DarkViperAU manage to complete this pacifist run?

Over the course of this series, DarkViperAU used many methods and a lot of improvisation to get through most of the story missions in GTA 5. The first thing that readers should note is that the run won't meet a strict definition of what it means to be a pacifist, since DarkViperAU still had to kill over 96 NPCs while attempting it.

However, if players put this number into perspective and compare it to the number of enemies they normally have to kill in the game, it is really quite the feat.

To reduce the number of NPCs he would have to kill in the game, DarkViperAU decided that he would leave most of the killing to the other NPCs that were fighting on his side.

This proves to be very useful as GTA 5 has three protagonists who are generally present together in most of the story missions in the game. DarkViperAU left most of the killing to them and would sit back and wait for the mayhem to calm down. The videos are also primarily meant to be entertaining, so the YouTuber always includes memes and fun edits to keep the videos fun and light-hearted.

Furthermore, since a few of the GTA 5 missions cannot be completed without killing someone, DarkViperAU tried new ways to progress using different creative methods, such as using a lot of stealth and avoiding specific NPCs so that they don't get triggered and attack him. DarkviperAU even found ways to make NPCs kill themselves, and it's safe to say that he completed the challenge as authentically as possible.

