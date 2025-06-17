Prices of every new car and bike in GTA Online Money Fronts 2025

The latest GTA Online content update, Money Fronts, will have players acquire local businesses to run their shady work. Under the guise of legitimate work, players will launder money. To spend all that money, Rockstar Games also added new vehicles, including multiple cars and an L.S.P.D. police bike.

This article will list all the new rides added with the Money Fronts update, along with the money gamers need to spend to acquire them.

All new cars and bikes in GTA Online Money Fronts

The cars in the Money Fronts update are available through Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The police bike is available at Warstock Cache & Carry, and is the only two-wheeler ride.

Here’s a complete list of all vehicles along with price:

Karin Everon RS

A new masterpiece (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest Everon model from Karin automobile, Everon RS, is available at a flat price of $1,665,000.

Ubermacht Sentinel GTS

Sentinel GTS for a bargain (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sentinel GTS is available at a flat rate of $2,172,000. But players can also get it for a trade price of $1,629,000.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT X

Rapid GT X for speedsters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Looking for something that also looks like it goes fast, the Rapid GT X is available for $2,75,000.

Annis Hardy

The 80s ride with an upgrade

Perfectly balancing on the line between nostalgia and modern ride, the Annis Hardy is available for $1,380,000.

Karin Woodlander

The dad vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those who want to lay low, the Woodlander from Karin automobile is a great pick, available at $1,611,000.

Police Bike

Open justice on Police bike in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tired of serving justice in the intercepter, the Police Bike is available at a flat rate of $4,960,000, or trade price of $3,720,000.

Apart from the ones available for purchase to everyone, GTA+ Members will have access to the Överflöd Suzume supercar.

