Ranking all the GTA Online MC Businesses in terms of short-term profitability

Before starting to make money in GTA Online with all types of MC businesses, players must buy an MC Clubhouse to access the Open Road website. The Open Road is where gamers find all the illicit businesses in the game, from document forgery factories to meth labs.

All MC businesses when fully upgraded will cost players around the same amount of money. Some businesses, however, are much better for a faster return on investment. This article will rank the game's MC businesses in terms of short-term profitability.

Which MC Business will make you the most money in GTA Online?

All businesses discussed in this article are located in the Sandy Shores area. This location is the best for maximizing profits in the game. Below is a ranking from the least to most profitable MC Business.

5) Document Forgery Office

By far the least profitable MC business in GTA Online, the Document Forgery Office is hard to make much money with. Buying this building and fully upgrading all of the specs for this business will set players back approximately $1.4 million.

Unfortunately this is the business with the lowest returns, making only $38,000 per hour. This means it will take players around 36 hours to break even by having to do more missions than one would generally want for such a small return.

4) Weed Farm

While the weed farm might seem like a good money-making business to buy, it is unfortunately the second worst of the five available. It will cost players around $2 million to fully set up and upgrade, but for a return of only $41,000 per hour.

This means that gamers can spend approximately 47 hours to break even and for only $3,000 more profit than the Document Forgery Office. Not the best return at all.

3) Counterfeit Cash Factory

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is the middleground when it comes to short-term profitability in the game. The business costs $845,000 plus around $1.1 million to get all of the necessary upgrades. Like most MC businesses the total set up cost is about $2 million.

Returning $48,000 per hour and breaking even after around 41 hours, this business is where players will start to feel as though they are making some profit.

2) Meth Lab

The Meth Lab is a fantastic business to own. While it is more expensive to set up and fully upgrade, players will make $51,000 per hour in passive income. The upgrades are almost $1.5 million. However, gamers will start to reap the rewards after breaking even within 45 hours.

Being a hard drug, and Trevor's drug of choice in the game, crystal meth has a high street value and demand in GTA Online. For this reason, this business is one of the best for profits in the game.

1) Cocaine Lockup

The Cocaine Lockup is by far the most profitable MC Business in GTA Online. Players can spend approximately $2.5 million setting up and fully upgrading the staff, equipment, and security.

After doing this, players should expect to make $74,000,000 per hour from their lockups. This means they will break even and start to turn a profit after only 31 hours of successful production and sales.

