5 reasons to own Albany Roosevelt Valor in GTA Online in 2023

The Diamond Casino and Resort in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online hosts a new vehicle on its podium every week. You have a shot at claiming that ride for free by spinning the casino's Lucky Wheel. This week, the vehicle at the podium is the Albany Roosevelt Valor, a vintage car that debuted back in 2016. Unfortunately, it was removed from the game with the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so the only source of getting it is via the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Although the chances of winning the podium vehicle are quite low, this car is definitely worth adding to your collection. Here are five reasons to own the Albany Roosevelt Valor in GTA Online in 2023.

Unique design and four other reasons to own the Albany Roosevelt Valor in GTA Online in 2023

1) It is now an exclusive addition

The Albany Roosevelt Valor was introduced in GTA Online with February 2016's Be My Valentine update. Since this car isn't one of the best choices in terms of performance, many players must have overlooked it. However, it has now become an exclusive vehicle to some extent as it was removed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in June 2023.

Apart from players who already own it, only those who manage to win it from the Diamond Casino podium this week will be able to flaunt it in their collection. Following this GTA Online weekly update, when the Roosevelt Valor will be available again is unknown.

2) Unique design

The Albany Roosevelt Valor's vintage design is inspired by the Cadillac Town Sedan. This makes it an incredibly unique vehicle, that is both classy and stylish in its own way. While it isn't as sleek as some of the modern sports or supercars, the Roosevelt Valor definitely stands out from the crowd.

Since this game is about establishing a criminal empire, a car synonymous with Mafia crime families from the 1940s is a great choice. Although the Classique Broadway also features a similar look, it costs almost a million dollars.

3) Extra player capacity

While only four people can fit inside the Albany Roosevelt Valor, the car has space for a few additional passengers as well. This is because one extra player can hang on each side of the Roosevelt Valor, taking the overall capacity to six passengers.

This unique feature is not even available in the Classique Broadway, let alone most other rides. Interestingly, the passengers hanging on the Roosevelt Valors' sides can also use their weapons, performing drive-bys on enemy players and NPCs.

4) Interesting customizations

The Albany Roosevelt Valor's standard classic look is already quite impressive, but there is also a little room for modifications. You can take your Roosevelt Valor to Los Santos Customs and customize it under 18 categories. Here are the number of modification options in some notable departments:

Armor Upgrades - 5

- 5 Brakes - 3

- 3 Engine - 4

- 4 Front Bumpers - 2

- 2 Rear Bumpers - 2

- 2 Arch Covers - 1

- 1 Side Hood Grilles - 1

- 1 Front Chassis - 3

- 3 Side Spare Wheels - 2

- 2 Chassis Badges - 3

- 3 Light Deflectors - 2

The cost of completely upgrading the Roosevelt Valor is an estimated $324,330. Those low on funds can use GTA Online money glitches to earn millions.

5) Zero cost

As mentioned before, the Albany Roosevelt Valor is this week's podium vehicle. That means you can acquire it absolutely for free. However, the only downside is you can only get it from the Casino as it isn't available for purchase in the game anymore.

Nevertheless, since the Roosevelt Valor used to cost $982,000, you will be saving a lot of money. You will not only get an aesthetically pleasing ride but also one that can be used for a variety of in-game tasks except GTA Online races.

