5 reasons to own Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online in 2023

The Bravado Buffalo STX was one of the most talked-about cars when it was first released in GTA Online, and for good reason. Rockstar Games added it to the multiplayer game as part of The Contract DLC in December 2021. Many players want to own the vehicle in the title as it is a perfect combination of style, speed, and boldness.

While many veterans already own the Bravado Buffalo STX and drive it regularly in public lobbies, some new players are still skeptical about its utilities. This article lists five reasons you must own the car in GTA Online this year.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Why the Bravado Buffalo STX should be your daily car in GTA Online

1) Imani Tech

The Bravado Buffalo STX is an Imani Tech-supported vehicle in GTA Online. Rockstar Games allows you to add extra features to the car inside the Agency garage. Imani Tech increases the defensive capabilities of the vehicle while also adding some offensive tools.

Here are the upgrades that Imani Tech provides for the Buffalo STX:

Side Armor Plating

Remote Control Unit

Missile Lock-on Jammer

Mounted Machine Guns

Slick Proximity Mine

These upgrades make the Buffalo STX one of the safest vehicles to drive in public lobbies. Annoying griefers will have a tough time shooting your car, and you’ll be able to easily counter them as well.

2) Armored and weaponized car

The Imani Tech upgrades make the Bravado Buffalo STX one of the toughest cars in GTA Online. The Side Armor Plating significantly increases its durability against explosive weapons.

You can withstand the following amounts of firepower with the vehicle:

Homing missiles: 12

RPG rockets: 4

Explosive bullets: 10

Tank Canons: 2

While the Missile Lock-on Jammer already forces GTA Online Oppressor Mk II griefers to manually target your car, you can counter them with the dual-mounted front machine guns when they are near the ground.

3) One of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online

The Bravado Buffalo STX is powered by a single-cam supercharger-fitted V8 engine and a massive eight-speed transmission box. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h when fully upgraded. It is the sixth fastest muscle car in GTA Online and the third one that can be used in all kinds of races.

The Contract DLC added 16 various types of vehicles to the multiplayer game, and the Bravado Buffalo STX is the third fastest car of them all. It can finish a lap in 1:03.463 minutes. Its handling is also superior and stable, as it allows you to take sharp turns easily.

4) Stylish looks

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most stylish cars in GTA Online. Although it is nearly two years old, it still has the same charm in 2023. The vehicle is based on the real-life 2015-present Dodge Charger (LD) with minor inspirations from the 2013-2017 SRT/Dodge Viper (VX I), 2015–2020 Shelby GT350 (S550), BMW M3 (F80), and BMW M4 (F82/F83).

The Bravado Buffalo STX has a rounded, boxy design with stylish headlights and grills. The vehicle comes with a lowered stance from the factory. However, you can lower it further to make it look more appealing.

5) Extensive customization

If you like to customize cars, the Bravado Buffalo STX is the perfect choice for you. Rockstar Games offers extensive customization options that make it one of the most popular vehicles among the gearhead community.

Along with regular upgrades such as engine, brakes, transmission, etc., you can outfit the car with nine bumpers, nine exhausts, six intercoolers, 13 liveries, 16 spoilers, and many more. These customizations are proven to increase the performance output.

The Bravado Buffalo STX has some of the best-looking liveries that you can use to express your dominance and power in Grand Theft Auto Online.

