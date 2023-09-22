5 reasons to buy the Stirling GT in GTA Online when you have the chance to

The Stirling GT is definitely a vehicle you should buy in GTA Online if you don't have it yet. Those who already have it should know that it's amazing, particularly on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those ports have HSW modifications, which help ensure that the car is insanely fast compared to the rest of its competition in the game.

There are a few ways to purchase the Stirling GT in GTA Online. It doesn't matter which one you use so long as you have the opportunity to acquire the vehicle. This list covers five great aspects of this automobile.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why you should buy the Stirling GT in GTA Online

1) It's not available via Legendary Motorsport anymore

It only appears in Simeon's Showroom in select weekly updates (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most controversial decisions in GTA Online history was when the San Andreas Mercenaries update removed over 180 vehicles from various in-game websites. This meant that trying to purchase those items was no longer possible via conventional means.

Hence, your best bet to get the Stirling GT is to buy it from another player in the LS Car Meet (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only). Alternatively, you could wait for a GTA Online weekly update to reintroduce it in Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

2) HSW upgrade

Hao's Special Works makes many vehicles much more viable than they used to be (Image via Rockstar Games)

Only a few cars in GTA Online can equip HSW modifications. The Stirling GT is one of them. Here is a comparison of how its performance changes with this upgrade installed:

Non-HSW top speed: 112 mph

112 mph Non-HSW lap time: 1:06.166

1:06.166 HSW top speed: 156.75 mph

156.75 mph HSW lap time: 1:00.844

Getting 44.75 mph extra with just a single upgrade is unquestionably worth it. If you love fast cars, this automobile with HSW mods installed is absolutely a must-have.

3) Eligible in both Sports and Sports Classic races

Most vehicles are limited to just one class (Image via GTA Wiki)

Oddly enough, the Stirling GT holds a unique honor where it can be used in both Sports and Sports Classic races. It's rare to see vehicles be usable for two different classes. That means players with a low budget can opt to use this HSW car for more races than one might expect.

This handy trait is incredibly helpful, especially since it ties into the next part of this list.

4) Excellent performance

It has excellent performance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how the HSW Stirling GT's performance fares compared to other cars in its two eligible classes:

Top Speed: First in Sports Classics and second in Sports

First in Sports Classics and second in Sports Lap time: Second in Sports Classics and seventh in Sports

The lap time of the Stirling GT is only a smidge slower than the Turismo Classic, meaning you can still expect to win plenty of races with it in Sports Classics tracks. Its great top speed can also make it handy in some Sports races, but keep in mind that anything with heavy turns will heavily favor the HSW La Coureuse as the de facto best option.

5) Has Rust liveries

The Rust Bucket livery (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some things tend to get looked up fairly often online. Grand Theft Auto 6 is obviously popular, but an underrated GTA inquiry is tied to cars with rusty liveries.

The Stirling GT has a few good options on that front in GTA Online:

Rust Bucket

Barn Find

Repurposed Racer

Having three different liveries tied to rust is pretty cool, especially for fans of cars that look beat up and abandoned. Most vehicles don't have this kind of customization. If you don't like rust liveries, you still have some generic stripes you can equip instead.

That's the end of this GTA Online list. If you're looking forward to the next game in the series, why not check out GTA 6 leaks?

Poll : Do you like rust liveries in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes