5 reasons why Claude from GTA 3 is among the best characters in series

While other Grand Theft Auto titles have gradually become more popular, it was GTA 3 that took the gaming industry by storm. At the time of its release, games offered little terms of what was possible. However, Rockstar Games' 2001 release brought along a revolution, giving players more freedom than ever before. The game's protagonist, Claude, is also a very interesting individual.

Claude never utters a single word throughout the game and is yet loved by fans even to this day. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at five reasons why Claude from GTA 3 is among the best characters in the series.

Here are 5 reasons that make Claude from GTA 3 one of the best characters in the series

1) No-nonsense

At the very beginning of GTA 3, Claude is at the receiving end of a shocking betrayal that almost kills him. After getting a second chance at life, he decides to exact revenge. From that point onwards, Claude is a man on a mission, doing everything necessary to reach his goal.

He does all kinds of work that he gets, even for people that he might not personally like, quickly rising through the criminal ranks in Liberty City. Claud's no-nonsense persona is quite like Niko Bellic's and is much appreciated by fans. This easily puts him among the best characters in the series.

2) Few weaknesses

While the lead characters that came after Claude were much more fleshed out, they all have certain weaknesses, such as family or friends. Their adversaries take advantage of this, a very good example of which was seen when Devin Weston attacked Michael's family in GTA 5.

The absence of such depth might be one of the downsides of Rockstar Games' 2001 release, but it is definitely a benefit for Claude. Undisclosed origins and lack of well-developed relationships make getting leverage over him quite complicated. This is a luxury that is unavailable to most characters in the series.

3) Mysterious

The dearth of information on Claude's origins not only hides his weaknesses from his enemies but also makes him a highly mysterious character. For the most part, there is at least some knowledge available about each protagonist's backstory, the lack of which renders Claude a somewhat unique character.

Rockstar Games expanded on him just a little more in 2004's GTA San Andreas, where he is seen with his girlfriend, Catalina, who would go on to betray him at the beginning of GTA 3. Nevertheless, there is still much more to explore about Grand Theft Auto 3's protagonist.

4) Claude can easily return at any time

The launch of Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008 marked the beginning of the HD Universe. However, a few characters from the 3D Universe have still somehow managed to return in some shape or form. For instance, players can see a Madd Dogg poster in Franklin's Vinewood Hills house in Grand Theft Auto 5.

In the same way, Claude might also be able to show up in a future title. His simplistic dynamics also allow him to easily slot into a new story, where fans would get to learn more about him. Due to one reason or another, the rest of the protagonists might be unable to do the same.

5) Nostalgia

Two decades after its original release, GTA 3 was made available to an entirely new generation of players via The Definitive Edition. But those who played the game in 2001 love to go back and relive that experience as it reminds them of a much simpler time.

Claude has hence, established a deep connection with a large chunk of Grand Theft Auto fans that newer protagonists cannot easily replicate. The GTA 6 leaked footage from September 2022 showed that the next game might also feature multiple lead characters. Whether they become as memorable as Claude remains to be seen.

