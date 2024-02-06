5 reasons to own Dominator in GTA Online in 2024

The GTA Online vehicle roster is humongous, featuring a wide variety of vehicles. While some of them are extremely quick, others are made for looks and off-road performance. The Vapid Dominator is one such vehicle that players can obtain at a very low in-game level. Hence, several of them tend to underappreciate this car in the game.

However, the truth is that the Vapid Dominator is an amazing car that offers way more than one would expect. Unfortunately, not everybody knows all its features and everything that comes with the package.

So, this article will give you five reasons why it is still a good idea to own the Vapiid Dominator in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why you should have the Dominator in GTA Online

1) It's free

The main reason why everybody can and should have a Dominator in their garage is because it can be obtained for free by snatching it from the streets. The car usually appears in the Pillbox Hill area, and one can also be found outside Los Santos Customs.

However, if it does not appear in these areas, you only need to spend a mere $35,000 from the in-game store. It is also one of the best free cars in GTA Online that players can collect. This is one of the reasons why you should add this vehicle to your garage in the game.

2) Looks

The Vapid Dominator is a Muscle Car in GTA Online with excellent looks and design. Being based on the real-life Ford Mustang allows it to have that sleek and muscular look that is both amazing and aggressive. The front hood of the car is long and slightly slanting, with a grill and air vents down below.

The car's backside is not long, giving it a rather compact look. However, it does not look small because of this design decision, much to the joy of the fans of the original vehicle. This is a good thing because the car weighs 1,600 kg (~3,500 lbs), and a longer design would affect its performance. So, anyone looking for a Ford Mustang in GTA Online needs to get the Vapid Dominator.

3) Speed

Speed is one of the most important factors to consider before purchasing a car in the game. Fortunately, the Vapid Dominator is one of the fastest Muscle cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). Considering this category is not known for speed, it is amazing that this car manages to go this fast.

This also makes the Vapid Dominator a decent option for races, as you can go fast and tackle corners gracefully with it. Forcing it too much at the turns will make it spin, causing you to lose speed and opening the way for crashes.

4) Can sell it to Simeon

While there are several Grand Theft Auto Online multiplayer elements that fans would like to see improved in GTA 6 Online, many would like to see the side missions stay. Simeon's Export Requests is one such task in the free mode where players must steal and deliver some vehicles.

The Vapid Dominator is one of the cars on the list, and delivering it to Simeon's garage will give you $5,250. While this is a paltry amount, it is still more than enough if you took the Dominator off the street for free. So, we recommend owning this car and giving it to Simeon when he requests it.

5) Customization options

The Vapid Dominator offers many customization options that can turn it into a replica of what For Mustang looks like in real life. Players can apply a wide variety of interior and exterior modifications to make their cars look beautiful.

On top of that, you can also swap the tires and exhaust to improve its performance a little bit further. The overall price of fully upgrading this car comes to around $221,325, which is quite decent for transforming your ride.

In other news, players are thrilled to obtain the GTA Online Lunar New Year gifts that Rockstar Games offers for free.

