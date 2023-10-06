5 reasons to get the original Pegassi Oppressor in GTA Online

The original Pegassi Oppressor might be overshadowed by its MK II counterpart, but GTA Online players should know that the former bike is still a solid purchase. This article will cover five reasons to get it while illustrating how useful that vehicle could be to some players. Note that everything discussed here is relevant in 2023, so any changes to the motorcycle thereafter won't be reflected here.

That said, GTA Online vehicles usually don't get many changes, especially after they've already been buffed or nerfed. The original Pegassi Oppressor used to cost $3,524,500 but was lowered to $2,750,000 on April 27, 2023, making it a better investment than before. Here are five reasons to buy it now.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons to buy the Pegassi Oppressor in GTA Online

1) Solid weaponized bike

If you've unlocked homing missiles for this bike, then it's a great weaponized vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weaponized vehicles tend to be much more useful than non-weaponized ones. Thankfully, the Pegassi Oppressor falls into the former category. It has two weapons:

Machine Gun

Homing Missiles

The latter is obviously the more useful option, especially since it was never nerfed like the MK II's rockets. These homing missiles have good tracking, albeit they are limited to just 20 at a time. GTA Online players should also know that the Oppressor's impressive performance synergizes nicely with its solid weaponry.

Just know that you need to advance in Bunker Research for the homing missiles in this case.

2) Great performance

A top speed of 140 mph is phenomenal, especially for something that long preceded HSW vehicles. The original Pegassi Oppressor offers great performance stats even in the modern meta, making it a great option for anybody seeking to zip around GTA Online's huge overworld.

It is worth noting that this motorcycle has a rocket booster, which can help the vehicle accelerate very quickly. This rocket booster also recharges quickly, even as you drive, making it easy to keep the high speeds up most of the time.

3) Much cheaper than its MK II version

It's much cheaper by comparison (Image via GTA Wiki)

While $2,750,000 is expensive for the regular the Pegassi Oppressor, it's nowhere near as bad as paying $8,000,000 for its MK II variant. Trade Prices are present for both, with the former costing $2,067,669 and the latter $6,000,000. This makes the non-MK II variant more affordable to get as well.

Both are weaponized bikes. Here are the advantages that the original one has over its MK II counterpart:

Much cheaper

Better accuracy on homing missiles

Higher top speed

The main advantage of the MK II is its mobility and low-skill floor.

4) It can fly for a short while

The original Pegassi Oppressor is deceptively mobile. Its amazing top speed on the ground is one thing, but another aspect that GTA Online players should know is that this bike can fly. You can use the rocket boost and aim upward, then adjust the wings for some air control.

Skilled players can even show off and fly upside down. You can't fly forever like you could with the MK II. However, this extra bit of mobility is very handy for traveling around the large game world.

5) Fun to use

It's not hard to have fun with a bike when it has so many positive qualities (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the aforementioned reasons essentially make the original Pegassi Oppressor quite fun to use. It doesn't feel blatantly overpowered, and you can pull off plenty of skillful maneuvers with this bike. Similarly, it can be very useful for grinding, especially since its top speed is wonderful — particularly when coupled with brief moments of flight.

Some GTA Online players could just mess around with the bike if they want and focus on non-optimal play. This motorcycle is quite diverse in how you can use it. You can always buy the vehicle from Warstock Cache & Carry or test drive it from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport during the occasional GTA Online weekly update.

Interested in Grand Theft Auto 6? Check out the latest rumors here.

Poll : Would you like it if the Oppressor and its Mk II randomly got HSW upgrades? Yes No 0 votes