5 reasons why GTA Online players should get a ZR380

GTA Online's ZR30 is a pretty good Arena War vehicle with a few useful attributes that might appeal to some players. This article will focus on five of the best reasons a gamer should own this futuristic car. As an honorable mention, certain players might like the visual aspects of this vehicle, both with and without Arena War modifications.

Everything listed below is not ranked in any particular order. One or more of these reasons may be a good motivation for a player seeking to buy the ZR380 if they're unsure. Likewise, if none of these points seem engaging, then this GTA Online car might not be suitable for you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons why GTA Online's ZR380 is worth it

1) Fastest Arena War car

Speed is a very important stat to have in a vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as Arena War vehicles go, only the Deathbike is faster than GTA Online's ZR380. The latter has a top speed of 140.5 mph, which is blazingly quick for a non-HSW car. Sadly, it cannot be used in standard races as this automobile is only intended for Arena War content.

Nonetheless, you can always drive around Freemode with this car. It's very fast, weaponized, and even has some good armor to protect the player. Its high speed is especially nice on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC ports since HSW modifications don't exist on these platforms. This car also has a Boost feature to help reach 140.5 mph quite easily.

2) You want to participate in Arena War

Arena War feels very different from the usual GTA Online activities (Image via Rockstar Games)

Arena War can be a lot of fun, but the limited number of eligible vehicles can make accessing it hard for average GTA Online players. A dozen cars can be used to play this content, and the ZR380 is arguably one of the best. This car's aforementioned impressive speed is a great contributor to its success.

This extra speed is nice to have in Arena War for completing the objectives. Not to mention, the player isn't as exposed in this car as they would be on the Deathbike. Some GTA Online weekly updates may add bonuses to the cash payouts for Arena War, which may incentivize players to give this activity a go.

In that case, you need a good vehicle, and the ZR380 is a good choice.

3) Decent armor

Arena War vehicles are more durable than the average civilian car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Outside of Arena War, the ZR380 is a pretty decent Freemode vehicle. It's by no means meta-defining, yet this ride is an underrated option some players might appreciate. It's rare to see extremely fast cars have armor, with this Arena War vehicle, in particular, being destroyed by:

Four homing missiles

Three explosive rounds

Many civilian cars get destroyed by a single homing missile or two explosive rounds. Several vehicles in GTA Online have homing missiles, so surviving a few of them before having your ride blown up is quite impressive.

4) Great customization options

An example of how colorful the Nightmare version is (Image via GTA Wiki)

Arena War vehicles tend to have a good variety of customizable options for miscellaneous features a person usually wouldn't find in other cars. For starters, the ZR380 comes in three versions in GTA Online:

Apocalypse

Future Shock

Nightmare

This car's base model changes drastically depending on which one you select. For example, Nightmare variants are incredibly colorful, whereas the other two base models are much simpler in terms of their color schemes. Each version can still install spinning blades, various mines, and even machine guns.

5) Jump and Shunt abilities

Arena War vehicles are known for having Jump and Shunt abilities. The former should be self-explanatory; the ZR380 is capable of jumping up into the air to cover a short distance. This is especially nice to combine with this vehicle's high top speed and Booster. Shunting essentially moves the car very quickly to its side.

Some players can even Shunt Hop to basically fly in the air for as long as they'd like by combining these features. This approach only exists in GTA Online, but it would be nice to see Rockstar Games implement this feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 and other future games.

