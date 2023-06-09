5 reasons why GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is a big deal

Since Rockstar Games announced the San Andreas Mercenaries update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, fans have eagerly awaited its release. While the game has regularly received such updates, the latest one looks like a big deal. Although fans were already quite excited about this DLC update, Rockstar capitalized on the buzz with a teaser trailer.

From action-packed missions to new vehicles and features, San Andreas Mercenaries seems to have it all. Hence, it could even turn out to be the best update of 2023. Here are five reasons why the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is a big deal.

Game-changing improvements and four more reasons why GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is a big deal

1) It could be the last big update of 2023

Despite not knowing the official GTA 6 release date, we are inching closer daily. Hence, many began wondering whether Rockstar would stop dropping major updates for Grand Theft Auto Online. However, earlier this March, the game's Design Director, Scott Butchard, confirmed several updates that will launch throughout 2023.

He didn't provide much detail but did talk about a Halloween event. While such events are also content updates, they are much smaller in scale than San Andreas Mercenaries. Hence, there is a big chance that it could be the last big update this year.

2) It will introduce new aerial vehicles after a long time

Out of all vehicle types available in the game, aircraft are some of the most sought-after. Despite the popularity, the newest helicopter was added in July 2022. Moreover, the Cayo Perico Heist update in 2020 was the last time a new plane was made available.

Fortunately, players will get access to a new F-35 jet in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, named the F-160 Raiju. Furthermore, the summer DLC will also introduce a new helicopter that many fans assume to be a weaponized variant of the Buckingham Condada.

3) Might be the best update of the year

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries has the potential to be the best update of the year. Before this, The Last Dose update was released on March 16, 2023. While it had a fun campaign and introduced a new business to the game, the missions in the summer update's trailer look incredibly high-octane with an engaging plot at its helm.

Given the possibility of future updates not being as grand in stature, San Andreas Mercenaries might be the best expansion for a long time.

4) Game-changing improvements

Rockstar Games has recently confirmed a long list of upcoming improvements, set to drop with the update next week. Mors Mutual will no longer charge for reclaiming vehicles destroyed during Contact missions. Additionally, players can reclaim all of their wrecked cars and bikes at once. Custom description tags will also aid in requesting vehicles faster from owned garages.

A new feature, GTA Online Career Progress, will be introduced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players. Also, less popular vehicles will be taken off their respective websites, only to be available occasionally during event weeks. These were just some of the new things coming to the game on June 13, 2023, that will greatly enhance gameplay.

5) Could hint at Grand Theft Auto 6

Tez2's prediction regarding the sequel being teased (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

There is a good chance of GTA 6 being teased via an in-game event, much like how Red Dead Redemption 2 was hinted at via a Treasure Hunt in GTA Online. This is what popular insider and data miner Tez2 believes.

In fact, he also suggests that indications for such an in-game event might be included in the summer update's game files. Hence, there could be more to the San Andreas Mercenaries update than it seems.

