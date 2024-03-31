5 reasons why GTA+ will be integrated into GTA 6 gameplay

GTA+ is a subscription service for GTA Online on its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. Its membership costs $5.99 every month and offers a range of rotating benefits and some fixed perks in every subscription cycle. Rockstar Games has also added some new benefits to this subscription service in recent times that have made it a little more intriguing.

With GTA 6's release set for 2025, many wonder how GTA + could make its way towards the highly anticipated sequel. While an official announcement is yet to arrive, the service's inclusion in it seems quite likely. Thus, in this article, we will be taking a look at five reasons why GTA+ will be integrated into GTA 6 gameplay.

Readers should note that this article is purely speculative

Here are five reasons why GTA+ could be integrated into GTA 6 gameplay

1) Microtransactions are very common in games now

Microtransactions, though a very unpopular aspect within the gaming community, have become extremely common in modern video games. GTA Online already had its version of this, the controversial Shark Cards, and GTA+ has only added on to this.

The increasing trend of microtransactions being integrated into games suggests that the subscription service model could very well make its way toward GTA 6 gameplay. As mentioned, anything of this sort hasn't been officially announced yet, but more information on the title is expected to arrive soon.

2) Better than Shark Cards

There are various tiers of Shark Cards available for purchase. Players can get high amounts of in-game money depending on what tier of Shark Card they buy with real-life currency. Needless to say, this gives their buyers an unfair advantage over those who grind GTA Online and make money the way it is meant to be.

However, GTA+ benefits usually include bonus payouts on select in-game jobs, a free vehicle, exclusive discounts, and $500,000 every month, among other things.

While this is also somewhat of an unfair advantage, it still promotes playing GTA Online and is better than handing out millions instantly. Additionally, fans have strongly raised their voice against Shark Cards. Therefore, Rockstar might decide to ditch them in GTA 6 and continue with GTA+ instead.

3) Profits

Although microtransactions aren't popular among most players, it cannot be denied that they are profitable for the companies. Rockstar Games has made a lot of money from Shark Card sales over the years and GTA + looks to be contributing to that now.

Hence, it seems very likely that this additional source of income would be integrated into GTA 6 gameplay somehow.

4) The service is expanding

Expand Tweet

GTA + members get access to some of Rockstar Games' classic titles for free as long as membership lasts. This expansion of GTA Online's current-gen console subscription service kicked off in September 2023, starting with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

This has added value to the GTA+ model, rendering it an even more enticing deal. Rockstar could, hence, integrate the service into GTA 6's gameplay to expand it further, possibly offering more exciting benefits related to the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel.

5) Capitalizing off GTA 6's hype

The next chapter in the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto 6, is arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. The excitement around the title is off the charts despite there only being only one official trailer as of this writing. That said, the many GTA 6 leaks have also contributed to this.

The sequel is expected to sell incredibly well and Rockstar would want to capitalize on this. In addition to the money made from GTA 6's sales, the studio can profit further from GTA+ subscriptions by making it integral to its gameplay.

