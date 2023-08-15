5 reasons why new GTA Online players should get the Bunker business ASAP

Bunkers are some of the best businesses in GTA Online, so new players should naturally feel inclined to purchase one. This article will focus on five reasons why a new player should get this property as soon as possible. Everything listed here was relevant for the San Andreas Mercenaries update, so any new feature introduced after that won't be mentioned here.

The reasons listed below won't be ranked in any particular order, especially since all five should be relevant for new players. Everything from generally valuable bits of content to exclusive features will be mentioned in this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five reasons for GTA Online beginners to buy a Bunker

1) Massive moneymaking potential

This business is one of the most profitable in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bunker has one of the highest-paying Sell Missions for a business in GTA Online. How much a player can earn depends on their inventory and if there is an event week buffing its total payout. Either way, doing these Sell Missions is a great way to earn cash if you're uncomfortable doing GTA Online money glitches and don't have access to the best heists.

It would be best to mention that you could sell a max inventory in a Sell Mission solo. The game may advise you to do it with multiple people, but that's not required if you carefully plan your routes ahead of time.

You can also do Ammu-Nation Contracts for solid money, which is easier if you own a Cargobob.

2) Free ammo for a few weapons

New players should be able to clear the Shooting Range without too much trouble (Image via GTA Wiki)

One notable feature of GTA Online's Bunker is its Shooting Range. Other than the fact that players can practice their shooting skills undisturbed, it is worth noting that this Shooting Range has rewards. Clearing all three tier challenges lets the following weapons spawn:

Grenades

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Not to mention, Molotov Cocktails also spawn in the alcove here without doing the challenges. All these weapons are helpful, especially the Rocket and Grenade Launchers. New players are unlikely to have much better weaponry, especially if they only barely started GTA Online.

3) Useful Research

Only this business allows you to research new items (Image via Rockstar Games)

Researching new weapon upgrades and other widgets may be costly initially, but starting at least passively is worth starting. Even though this feature is essentially the luck of the draw in terms of what you're going to get, there are a few fantastic pieces of content to unlock:

Oppressor Missile Launchers

Explosive Rounds

Armor Piercing Rounds

Full Metal Jacket Rounds

Various Mk II weapon upgrades specific to a particular gun

Explosive Rounds are incredibly impressive when used with a Heavy Sniper Mk II, as players can quickly blow up vehicles from far away with a few shots.

4) Access to the Gun Locker

GTA Online has many weapons, but several of them are garbage. You can store the stuff you don't want in a Gun Locker. That means you can more easily access the valuable weapons you would use in most situations rather than scrolling through the outclassed options when browsing your weapon wheel.

A few other properties offer a Gun Locker. However, Bunker's version is still valuable enough to point out here since some general features (like good moneymaker potential) are listed in this article.

5) Bunkers are one of the free Career Builder options

This business is a solid option to start with (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many new GTA Online players will play the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Those consoles feature Career Builder as a critical feature, which essentially allows gamers to get an accessible business out of four options:

Bunker

Nightclub

Office

Clubhouse

All four businesses are solid, but the Bunker is arguably a top two option alongside the Nightclub. The former business still has all the same positives listed earlier in this article, except it's worth noting that Career Builder allows you to get it for free. After all, getting something for free is better than spending over a million on it later.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 Online is ever released, it would be nice to see the Bunker return.

