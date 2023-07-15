5 reasons to own Ocelot Swinger in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online's Ocelot Swinger is a solid car that some players may wish to own in 2023. It's, by no means, a meta staple. However, it's an underrated option that may interest players seeking underappreciated vehicles. This article will highlight five different reasons to get this car, ranging from its availability to its real-life inspiration. Gamers who already own this Sports Classic may also wish to take it out for a test drive just for fun.

Note that the reasons mentioned below are for 2023, although they could also be applicable in future years. The main thing to note is that any new changes to the car (like a potential HSW version) won't be reflected below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here are five reasons to purchase an Ocelot Swinger in GTA Online

1) Not available through websites

Legendary Motorsport no longer sells it (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unfortunately, nearly 180 vehicles are no longer purchasable in GTA Online due to a controversial change in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The Ocelot Swinger was one of those removed vehicles. It used to be obtainable through Legendary Motorsport, but that's no longer the case.

Some weekly updates allow players to purchase this car via the Luxury Autos Showroom. For example, the July 13 patch made the vehicle available at a generous 40% discount. Since it's highly uncommon for the Ocelot Swinger to be purchasable via standard methods, players should take advantage of any potential sales while it's easily accessible.

After all, the LS Car Meet method requires other players, and even then, that's only available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Alternatively, you could get lucky and hope an Auto Shop client brings it to you.

2) Solid performance

This car is fairly fast for its class (Image via GTA Wiki)

According to Broughy1322's data, the Ocelot Swinger has a top speed of 118.25 mph and a lap time of 1:06.434. Both figures are quite solid in the Sports Classic class. Moreover, this vehicle is just shy of making the top ten in terms of its lap time — where it is 11th — and top speed (13th).

Note that PS4, Xbox One, and PC players don't have HSW upgrades, meaning that this car can move up a few placements on those platforms. Either way, the Ocelot Swinger feels good to drive in GTA Online, especially for its modest price.

3) Modest price

It was pretty cheap through Luxury Autos Showroom when it was available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normally, this car would cost $909,000. That's not that high by modern GTA Online standards when so many new vehicles are priced well over a million dollars. It is worth mentioning that the Ocelot Swinger can be available to buy at a discount, such as through the aforementioned Luxury Autos Showroom.

For instance, July 13 update made it purchasable at a generous discount, which lowered its overall price to $545,400, which is reasonable in this game.

4) Jaguar fans may like it

The real-life version of this car (Image via Wikipedia)

Players who like the real-life Jaguar XJ13 may wish to get GTA Online's Ocelot Swinger since the latter vehicle is heavily inspired by it. Only a single XJ13 was ever made, so it's not like most people could ever drive it.

At least the fictional vehicle in GTA Online is available to everybody. It's a cool design, too, so owning this ride as a piece of eye candy wouldn't be a terrible idea. At least this vehicle drives well, so players can take it out for a spin whenever they want.

5) Good for Sports Classic collectors

The old-school look can be cool to some people (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some GTA Online players may enjoy collecting various Sports Classic cars. Anybody new to acquiring these vehicles in this game may remember the recent change that rendered many cars unbuyable via normal means. Hence, some people will want to get the Ocelot Swinger via Luxury Autos Showroom, Auto Shop, or the LS Car Meet to complete their collection.

Sports Classic vehicles usually have an old-school charm about them. In this case, the Ocelot Swinger is based on a 1966 vehicle, so fans of the older generation should keep that in mind.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.