5 reasons to pick up GTA San Andreas in 2023

When it comes to OG games, GTA San Andreas is one of the most celebrated titles in the gaming industry. Rockstar Games released it in 2004 and revolutionized the then-gaming scenario with the open world and engaging gameplay.

The studio released a remastered version of the game in 2021; however, many fans still prefer the 2004 version due to various factors.

Unfortunately, there are no legitimate ways to acquire the original GTA San Andreas after the release of its definitive edition. However, veteran players who already have it in their game libraries can enjoy it as usual.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is still worth playing in 2023

1) The gameplay is more extensive than any other games in the series

GTA San Andreas undoubtedly has the most extensive storyline compared to any other Grand Theft Auto game. Many fans also claim the gameplay is more vast than the latest title. It is the biggest game of the 3D era of the series and offers many ways to enjoy the gameplay.

With their dedicated maps, you can explore three major cities and multiple small towns. The suburban and remote areas are vast and can take hours to explore completely. The rhythm of the gameplay also changes with each location. Many fans are expecting a similar open-world experience in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) To find the Easter eggs

The open world of GTA San Andreas is not barren or empty. Instead, Rockstar Games filled it with multiple hidden Easter eggs and references that make the exploration more interesting. You can find plenty of them scattered across the entire map.

The Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas are a major reason to replay the game in 2023. They include references to real-life events and hilarious taunts to Rockstar Games' rival studios. Finding all Easter eggs also comes in handy for 100% completion of the game.

3) To understand the lore

While there is no doubt that many have already completed the game multiple times, only a few know about its lore. Rockstar surprised the player base in December 2012 by releasing a 21-minute-long prologue video of the 2004 title. Considering the massive fanbase of the game, only a small portion of it has seen it.

Therefore, to understand the story even better, you must watch the GTA San Andreas prologue video before replaying the game. The video shows CJ's life and the situation of Grove Street before the events of the game. If you are a true fan of the protagonist, you must watch it to understand the game.

4) Mods

San Andreas has one of the biggest modding communities that is still active in 2023. The modders offer a plethora of mods and patches that enhance the gameplay experience. You can find graphics-enhancing mods, map editors, character skins, vehicle mods, and many others to make your gameplay better.

Many fans also claim that the graphics mods for San Andreas make the game even better than the GTA Trilogy remastered edition. You can also play the game in multiplayer mode using third-party mods.

5) Freedom to play on any platform

As mentioned before, the original San Andreas game cannot be purchased in 2023. However, those who already own a copy of the game can enjoy it on the following platforms:

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PC

Apple Macintosh

Apple iOS

Android

The GTA San Andreas mobile version can still be purchased in 2023. However, it should be noted that the game is not cross-platform, and the progress is stored locally. Still, the freedom to enjoy it on any platform makes the game worth trying in 2023.

