5 reasons to own Vulcar Warrener HKR in GTA Online in 2023

With the release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update, a new vehicle has been placed on the Diamond Casino and Resort podium. This vehicle is none other than the Vulcar Warrener HKR, a pick-up truck variant of the standard Vulcar Warrener sedan. To win it, players must spin Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel; however, the chances of winning it are just one in twenty.

Nevertheless, players can consider buying this car as it will add a little variety to their in-game vehicular collection. Let's take a look at five reasons to own the Vulcar Warrener HKR in GTA Online in 2023.

In-depth customization and 4 more reasons to own Vulcar Warrener HKR in GTA Online in 2023

1) Interesting design

This week's GTA Online Podium car, the Vulcar Warrener HKR, is a pick-up truck inspired by the 1974 Nissan/Datsun Sunny Hakotora. While pick-up trucks are usually quite rugged, the Warrener HKR has an overall smooth body, which makes it stand out.

The front end features four circular headlights grouped into 2 on each side, with the Vulcar logo in the middle. The interiors are pretty basic, with an all-black dashboard; however, there is a wooden panel right behind its steering wheel.

The rear-view mirrors on Warrener HKR's base model are affixed on the bonnet instead of positioned right by the windows. Interestingly, a pick-up truck was also seemingly spotted in the GTA 6 leaks.

2) In-depth customization

Los Santos Customs offers 27 areas where the Vulcar Warrener HKR can be customized. These include the usual engine, armor, and brake upgrades, along with countless options to change this pick-up truck's appearance significantly.

For instance, players can choose from a selection of fenders, grilles, hoods, mirrors, and more. Additionally, interior customization covers the steering wheel, seats, door panels, dials, and dashboard. This also extends to engine components such as the intercoolers and strut braces.

The estimated cost of completely customizing the Vulcar Warrener HKR is around $635,034 in the game. Luckily, various bonus payouts being rewarded as part of the new GTA Online weekly update can help recover such an investment.

3) Unique liveries

Vulcar Warrener HKR's customization is not limited to custom components and performance upgrades. Besides resprays, players can improve this vehicle's standard look by applying one of the following 15 unique liveries:

Racing Stripes

Racing Stripes Alt

Shopping List

Shopping List Alt

Sakura Tree Petals

Arrow Stripes

Auto Exotic Waves

HKR Racer

HKR Racer Alt

Classic Warrener

Classic Vulcar

Classic Vulcar Alt

Redwood Racing

Vulcar Turbo

Vulcar Turbo Alt

All types of players, beginners or veterans, should be able to afford these liveries, which can be applied from any vehicle workshop like Los Santos Customs.

4) Great choice for drifting

The Vulkar Warrener HKR is surprisingly a great choice for drifting in GTA Online. Its base set of tires doesn't have much traction; hence, it can slide quite well while drifting. Furthermore, the presence of a Rear-Wheel-Drive unit also helps in this regard.

Additionally, players can visit the LS Car Meet to equip it with a lowered stance and Low Grip Tires to enhance its drifting capabilities even more. However, they must purchase the LS Car Meet membership to access its benefits.

5) Cost

Vulkar Warrener HKR's cost on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website is $1,260,000. While a price of over one million dollars might seem like a lot, there are many ways to make a lot of money in GTA Online in 2023.

However, players can also unlock its Trade Price, which is a discounted rate, to get it for $945,000. The Trade Price of all Tuner Cars gets unlocked randomly after 5 RP level-ups, so they must check regularly to see if it is available.

Alternatively, players can also win it as a free reward this week by spinning the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel. Unfortunately, there is a very slim chance of winning it, and the wheel can only be spun once each day.

Poll : Have you ever won a car from the Lucky Wheel? Yes No 0 votes