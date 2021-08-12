Revisiting a YouTuber’s attempt to walk across the GTA Online map without dying

YouTuber Sonny Evans loves engaging in GTA Online challenges. Sometimes the challenges provided by the game aren't tough enough for him. He assigns himself something to fill the void. One day he decided to walk across the map of GTA Online without being killed.

Sonny is the only YouTuber to pull off this challenge. In doing so, he has received over seven million views on his video. The video is still relevant today as it's one of the most challenging things to do in GTA Online. So far, no one has successfully recreated it.

Players in GTA Online are difficult to handle, to say the least. Some play the game exclusively to grief and get their thrills that way. So Sonny's successful attempt is no ordinary feat. He is indeed a patient GTA player.

Sonny's walk across the GTA Online map came with its fair share of issues

Surviving in the crazy world of GTA Online is no easy task, especially if players decide to walk across the map. Sonny decided to complete this challenge along with his friend. They added a few extra rules to make things interesting:

The lobby needs to have at least 25 players. If either of their characters were killed by any means, they would have to start again. They were not allowed to use the sprint function. They were not allowed to use any weapons to defend themselves. They were not allowed to use the in-game chat to communicate with other players in the game. The last rule they added to make the challenge even more difficult was not using the minimap.

Not having the minimap makes it impossible for players to avoid others on the server. The duo was operating without knowing the potential threats around them.

Their first run ended in 10 seconds as Sonny jokingly punched his friend's character and accidentally killed him.

Ten minutes into their second run, they spotted a tank creating havoc at the dock. After carefully avoiding the tank while hiding around the area, they continued to a parking lot and stopped at a vending machine. As they left the parking lot, Sonny was run over by a player in a car. Sonny and his friend were killed two more times by the same driver.

Their fifth attempt was ruined by a Buckingham Akula who followed the players before killing them with a missile.

Their sixth attempt was interesting because they encountered an MK2 Oppressor who left them without any harm. But they were later killed by a modder using an Up-n-Atomizer. This ended their three-hour run.

Their seventh attempt was them walking around the west coast of the map and taking the highway. The players encountered another modder who ended their run by killing them.

During the eighth attempt, they took a similar approach to the previous and walked across the west coast only to have another modder restart the lobby two hours into their run.

Sonny and his friend were reaching their peak patience at this point. Before they almost gave up, they decided to try one last time. Their ninth attempt was going to be their last at this GTA Online challenge.

They started the final run by noticing that many players were occupied fighting a griefer on the GTA Online server. They assumed that they could escape without being noticed if they steered clear from the scene of action. They were right.

As they reached the edge of the city, the duo went through train tracks and tried jumping into a train. Their goal was to expedite the movement. They were lucky to find three back-to-back trains. This helped them reach their destination at Paleto Bay quickly. Once there, it was all about jumping into the waters and swimming to the furthest piece of land they could find.

After nine grueling attempts, Sonny and his friend finally reached their target and completed the challenge. This proves that players can make GTA Online interesting by thinking outside the box. Although tedious for him, Sonny's adventure in GTA Online was a treat for fans of the game. Without a doubt, the YouTuber and his companion also enjoyed achieving this milestone.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen