10 ridiculous GTA 5 myths of all times, debunked

Rockstar Games paid great attention to detail while making Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5. As of today, there are hundreds of myths regarding what is and isn't possible within the game. Myths have always been a part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, from the Bigfoot in San Andreas to Sonny Forelli's ghost in Vice City and many others that intrigue players.

While some remain unsolved to date, others have been debunked by curious members of the gaming community. With that said, here are 10 ridiculous GTA 5 myths of all time, debunked.

No fall damage in swimming pools and nine other ridiculous GTA 5 myths, debunked

1) Standing on a campfire does not deal damage

The GTA 5 map combines bustling cities like Los Santos and the sprawling wilderness of Blaine County. Several NPCs go camping in and around Mt Chilliad and set up campfires. If a players stands on it, they are set on fire, contrary to popular belief.

2) Players can shoot an NPC's phone out of their hands

NPC phones cannot be shot (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Rockstar Games includes as much realism in its games as possible. However, some things cannot be concieved due to technological limitations. Many players believe that phones can be shot out of an NPC's hands. Unfortunately, that isn't possible.

3) Blimp doesn't float on water

Blimp floating (Image via YouTube/GrayStillPlays)

The Blimp is a unique aerial vehicle. Players can maneuver it but it is extremely slow. One of the biggest myths about the Blimp is that it cannot float on water, which is false. When players land the Blimp on a water body, it floats and even bounces a couple of times.

4) Cops arrest players for wielding weapons

NPCs in GTA 5 have a varied set of reactions. If players draw a weapon near one, they start panicking and even run away. Hence, many think that doing so in front of the police will lead to an arrest. However, they do not take any action unless players aim directly at them.

5) Chop only fetches balls

Chop is Franklin's dog who we meet during one of the most hilarious missions in GTA 5. Players can also take him out on a walk and throw balls for him to fetch. However, if they throw a grenade while playing with Chop, he will run towards the explosive to get it, which might not end well.

6) No fall damage in pools

One of the most widespread GTA myths is that there is no fall damage in swimming pools. This is a common misconception as the characters die upon impact when falling in from a certain height.

7) Blimp doesn't go through Miriam Turner Overpass

The Blimp can fit through the bridge (Image via YouTube/GrayStillPlays)

The Miriam Turner Overpass is a huge suspension bridge. Many players believe that the Blimp cannot fit through its pylons. However, the airship can in fact achieve this feat. It is a tight squeeze, but possible nevertheless.

8) Sticky Bombs can only be detonated remotely

Sticky Bomb melee attack test (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

The Sticky Bomb is a handy explosive that players can detonate at will. It can stick to any surface and is a great way to deal with griefers. Interestingly, a planted Sticky bomb can also be detonated by performing a melee attack on it instead of the usual method.

9) Flare Gun cannot damage items

Bursting a parachute with a Flare Gun (Image via YouTube/GrayStillPlays)

The primary use of the Flare Gun is to send signals, but it also has other malicious utilities. If a player's parachute is shot with a flare gun, it will get destroyed, making the user fall from the sky without any safety measures.

10) Destroying traffic lights causes chaos

Traffic stops at expected spots (Image via YouTube/Caylus)

Another GTA 5 myth is that destroying traffic lights will make NPCs disobey traffic rules. However, doing this has no effect on their behavior whatsoever.

Poll : 0 votes