When is the next major GTA Online update? 

Based on the current rumors, it would appear as though the next GTA Online update will come out on July 19. This speculation is largely based on the GTA+ bonuses and current weekly bonuses ending suspiciously on July 18. Considering that those bonuses don't typically end on a random Monday, something could be up.

Rockstar Games briefly revealed what will arrive in the upcoming update, although they didn't specify an exact release date past "a few short weeks." Ergo, it's worth noting that everything here is just various rumors compiled from different sources.

GTA Online rumors point toward the next major update coming out on July 19, 2022

Tez2 @TezFunz2



More semi-confirmation towards the update releasing on July 19th.



steamdb.info/app/271590/his… Not like we need more hints thanks to GTA+ event period, but the qalive branch is now receiving updates more often suggesting #GTAOnline Summer update is nearing release.More semi-confirmation towards the update releasing on July 19th. Not like we need more hints thanks to GTA+ event period, but the qalive branch is now receiving updates more often suggesting #GTAOnline Summer update is nearing release.More semi-confirmation towards the update releasing on July 19th.steamdb.info/app/271590/his…

Gamers often associate a game's SteamDB being updated with a major update on the horizon. Rockstar Games has been updating GTA 5 on Steam as of late under "qalive" andd that too, more regularly than ever. By itself, it doesn't point to any specific release date, but it is something that some gamers are noticing.

Players should know that GTA Online is a part of GTA 5 on Steam, as one cannot buy it separately on that platform like they could on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The rest of this tweet also references the GTA+ bonuses ending on July 18, which is why some gamers think July 19 is when the next big update comes.

Note the event period listed here (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ bonuses usually last for about a month. Now take a look at the image above to see when it ends. The current duration is noticeably shorter, especially since it's ending on a random day like July 18. This seemingly random end date is one major cause of speculation amongst gamers.

There is no major holiday or any other significant part of July 18 that would force this month's bonuses to end then. It's also worth noting that the recent weekly update bonuses and events also end on July 18 of all days.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a Utilize your Arcade property (or get one for 40% off this week) to case The Diamond Casino & Resort’s vault for an increased chance of snagging Diamonds.Plus, help Agatha Baker and earn triple rewards for Casino Work, and more this week in GTA Online: rsg.ms/e63c65a https://t.co/RXwT0jy7nN

If players click on the above Newswire embed, they will see various references to the current bonuses ending on July 18. For example:

"All Arcade properties are 40% off on the Maze Bank Foreclosures in-game website through July 18."

It's the same deal with the 2x cash and RP on Open Wheel Races and Gerald's Last Play Contact Missions, as well as all discounts. All of them are touted to last until July 18. Normally, these weekly bonuses only last for one week, but they can occasionally last for two. In this case, these bonuses last for a week and a half.

What is currently known about this GTA Online update?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

The above tweet contains a hyperlink to what Rockstar is planning for Red Dead and GTA Online. For fans of the latter game, here is a quick synopsis:

It will be available on all current platforms

Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners' careers will be expanded in some capacity

New Contact Missions related to the player becoming "a special IAA field operative"

Several balance changes, such as the Oppressor Mk II getting nerfed

It's all a little bit vague at the moment, but what has been revealed has pleased GTA Online players thus far (especially the Oppressor Mk II nerf). If everything is ending on July 18, then it's plausible that July 19 is when the next major update happens. It could also be July 18 in the western world, depending on the exact time of the update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far