Running Back (Remix) in GTA Online: How to play and more

With the release of this week's GTA Online update, players have the opportunity to earn 3x GTA$ and RP on Running Back (Remix) missions. Many other activities also give these bonus rewards, so this week's event update is helpful for anyone looking to grind and earn a lot of cash and RP.

In any case, Running Back (Remix) is an Adversary Mode mission generally enjoyable and entertaining to play. But if there are users who know nothing about them in GTA Online, they can read on.

What is Running Back (Remix) in GTA Online?

Grand Theft Auto Online's Running Back (Remix) Adversary Mode mission is a part of the After Hours update launched on September 18, 2018, which in turn was a part of the Running Back (Remix) Week celebration.

This mission is basically a revamped version of the original Running Back Adversary Mode mission introduced in GTA Online as a part of the Lowriders update back in 2015.

How to play Running Back (Remix) in GTA Online

The missions take place on platforms above the map rather than highways and bridges, like in the original Running Back. From opposite sides of the platforms, the two teams face off.

With the aid of their Offense colleagues in Pegassi Tezeracts, the elusive Runner, driving a Benefactor Panto, must go a considerable distance and reach the end zone line at the opposite end of the playing field within one minute.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to stop them, their Defense adversaries (also in Tezeracts) must mercilessly block, crash, and pummel their way. Unlike the previous mode, where each side had just one try to send their Runner across the finish line, each team now gets four chances to do so.

The team wins the round with the most points.

Locations

There are seven different maps gamers can choose from:

Above the Alamo Sea

From Pillbox Hill to Hawick

From La Puerta to Pillbox Hill

From Sisyphus Theater to La Fuente Blanca in Vinewood Hills

From the Zancudo Bridge to the Fort Zancudo Approach Road

From the Lake Vinewood Estates to past the Galileo Observatory

From Little Seoul to Mission Row

All these maps are situated above the ground and suspended in the air, and they don't seem to differ much.

Some tips for beginners

To be safe in case the Runner reaches the second level while on the defense, holding one Defender back is a good idea. To fill in as many gaps as possible, those forming the first line of assault should cooperate more.

Players can even instruct all Defenders to remain on the finish line in a preventive manner. Attempting to pin the Runner against the wall and applying the brakes to stop their movement are also effective strategies.

The Offensive team must work together to defend their Runner and provide openings for them to penetrate the defensive line.

Like how a screen pass is set up in football, users should get fellow Blockers out in front of the Runner to accomplish this.

