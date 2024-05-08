"Should be on by default": GTA 6 fans want optional gore like RDR2

Fans of GTA 6 have made plenty of diverse demands regarding the upcoming game, and their wishlist seems to be ever-growing. The latest major demand is for gore like in Red Dead Redemption 2, and many believe this should at least be an optional feature instead of not being there at all. NikTek (@NikTekOfficial), a popular member of the GTA 6 fan community, made the following post on X:

"Rockstar should give Gamers the option to turn Gore on and off instead of giving us no gore at all in GTA 6."

Ameer (@SynthPotato), another popular member of the community, said that it should be kept on by default. His reasoning was that GTA 6 is an adults-only game meant for audiences who are above the age of 18. As such, it doesn't need an on/off switch for gore at all.

It should be noted that NikTek didn't just mean the blood and bullet hole effects, which are already there in Grand Theft Auto 5. Instead, they meant the overall gore system that allowed decapitations, limb detachments, and the severe degree of damage on NPC corpses in Red Dead Redemption 2. This feature is exclusive to this title and as such, it might reappear in GTA 6.

Most GTA 6 fans agreed with the OP, but some of them had varying opinions.

A few wanted "as much gore as possible," while others thought that there should be different settings for the degree of gore the game will have. Many wished for it to have gore, but without the feature to turn it off.

GTA 6 fans want RDR2-like gore (1/2) (Image via X)

Much like @SynthPotato, they believe that a game meant for mature audiences shouldn't need an option to switch off the gore.

GTA 6 fans want RDR2-like gore (2/2) (Image via X)

Red Beard the Gamerz (@redbeardgamez) mentioned that since gore is difficult to just turn on and off on demand, Rockstar Games is unlikely to do so for GTA 6. However, Patrick Maher (@_PatrickMaher) then explained that this isn't really that uncommon or difficult. They cited The Last of Us as an example of such a mechanic, which was originally released in 2013.

For now, it's hard to tell if Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature gore or not, as the trailer didn't reveal any violent scenes.

GTA 6 fans expect screenshots to be revealed soon

There has been plenty of excitement among Grand Theft Auto fans on the internet ever since news began spreading about Rockstar updating their official GTA 6 page. They seemed to be adding a Screens section to it, which many believe was a massive hint toward the official screenshots arriving soon.

The screenshots haven't arrived as of this writing, but there's a chance that the reveal could be happening any time soon. Earlier, a dataminer disclosed how Rockstar allegedly updated their API for the GTA 6 page, with several of the updated URLs referring to screenshots.

