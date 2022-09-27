Should GTA 6 be released on PS4?

While it may not seem like it, there are major implications of GTA 6 being on the PS4. This is particularly relevant in light of a recent YouTube video by Macho Nacho Productions.

A few GTA 6 leaks suggested that it was tested on a PS4 development kit. That seems to be the case with his latest video, for reasons that will be explained very shortly.

Rockstar Games promised that GTA 6 would deliver quite the experience. With that said, some players may ask themselves if the previous-gen consoles will hold it back. Remember, the PS4 was first released way back in 2013, the same year GTA 5 came out.

Is it ideal to have GTA 6 on the PS4? Answers vary from company to consumer

Here's why the PS4 talks are relevant right now

Macho Nacho Productions recently posted a video in regards to a PS5 development kit, which shares a similar user interface to the PS4. A few GTA 6 leaks indicated that Rockstar had tested out the game on last gen consoles. At the very, the leaked footage could be older than expected.

While it doesn't outright confirm that Rockstar will release the upcoming game on the PS4, it does mean they have been working on it at some point in the past. It would make sense for the company to get this game out for several different consoles, since they would have more potential consumers.

Unfortunately, the PS4 could hold the game back

Glenn @WithTwoNs GTA 6 really gonna be on PS4 ffs, how next-gen can it really be if it needs to run on 2013 hardware? GTA 6 really gonna be on PS4 ffs, how next-gen can it really be if it needs to run on 2013 hardware? https://t.co/Aj8pgFz7Vl

Some players are understandably worried about the next game being on the PS4. Rockstar can only do so much with very old 2013 hardware. In that case, it would be very difficult to push the series to its limit. Last gen consoles shouldn't be dictating what can and cannot be done.

Imagine if the original Red Dead Redemption came out on the PS2. By comparison, the PS3 version would be lacking in size and scope. The older console wouldn't have enough memory storage for such a large map.

At most, Rockstar could run a downgraded version of GTA 6, at least with the graphics department. However, certain features might also be missing, judging by the differences between GTA Online on the PS4 and PS5. Core gameplay might also have to be readjusted for the sake of the PS4.

In the end, money is the deciding factor

Cherry @jexless_lfc GTA 6 on the ps4 GTA 6 on the ps4 https://t.co/pc4HHv9Vt5

Realistically, GTA 6 is going to be very limited on the PS4. For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 was forced to use low polygon models just to load everything, and the game came out in 2018. Most players wouldn't like the implication that Rockstar has to hold back.

However, from a business perspective, Rockstar would also likely want to increase their sales numbers with multiple platforms, since not everybody has a PS5. GTA 6 only needs to be in a playable state for the game to succeed. Keep in mind that GTA Online is still a massive hit despite fairly outdated gameplay.

From a cynical point of view, it doesn't really matter if GTA 6 lives up to its potential or not. The game will still likely break sales records on its first day, simply based on several years of hype alone. With that in mind, availability on the PS4 will certainly help a lot with the numbers.

