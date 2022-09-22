With new gameplay footage in mind, how accurate were the initial GTA 6 leaks?

With a ton of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) content recently leaked, now could be a good time to look back at the game's earliest reveals to see how accurate they were. Anyone who's been following the gaming scene will know that there have been an absurd number of leakers making claims about the final outcome of the game.

While most were bogus, some leaks were deceptively truthful, giving fans good reason to analyze the vast possibilities that could be introduced in the much-anticipated game.

Some GTA 6 leaks were right on the money in terms of accuracy

So many gamers assumed that GTA 6 would take place in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Universe)

The most noteworthy leak to cover is the claim that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. Numerous leakers pointed this out, leading even casual gamers to predict this possibility. Thankfully, the recent mega-leaks confirm that the next Grand Theft Auto game should indeed, take place in Vice City.

Vice City Metro was seen in one of the recently revealed clips. Much of the scenery shown in the videos also indicates that the game is based on real-life Miami locations. There was even a popular image floating around comparing GTA Vice City's boardwalk near Ocean View to a similar site in GTA 6.

Tom Henderson leaks

Several interesting points were revealed by Tom Henderson back in June 2021:

Multiple protagonists, one of which is a woman

Vice City

Modern setting

An evolving map for online

Possible 2025 release date

The first three bullet points were all confirmed in the recent leaks. Vice City was already touched upon in the previous section, and as for the protagonists, GTA 6 features Jason and Lucia. There was a lot of hype about a female protagonist featuring in the game, and that appears to be confirmed as of now.

Likewise, the modern setting leak was supported by an NPC conversation that referenced Jay Norris' death. Since Jay Norris died in 2013, the sixth edition of the game cannot primarily take place before that time-frame. Likewise, any leaks suggesting that GTA 6 will take place in the 1980s are completely false.

Other aspects of Tom Henderson's claims can't be proven at the moment. For instance, there is no known release date.

Bloomberg report

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Although this leak is from early 2022, it was the first credible report about what fans could expect from GTA 6. It included:

Two protagonists

The female protagonist is a Latina

A story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde

Plans to update the game over time

More interior locations

Most of these were recently confirmed. The female protagonist is Lucia, and a Bonnie and Clyde-like story can be seen in the leaks when she and Jason rob a diner together.

Likewise, there were a number of interior locations shown in the new footage. Another interesting aspect of the Bloomberg report was the note that Rockstar would update the game over time, which is similar to what Tom Henderson stated.

Project Americas

A saved Reddit post (Image via u/JackOLantern1982)

Project Americas was referenced in the Bloomberg report. This code name had a whole subset of leaks from several years ago. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier:

"Original plans for the title, which is code-named Project Americas, were for it to be more vast than any Grand Theft Auto game to date. Early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, according to people familiar with the plans. But the company reeled in those ambitions and cut the main map down to a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas."

Thus, there is a possibility that some of the original leaks could have been accurate, but that changed once Rockstar Games altered the direction of the game. Examples of in-game features that are currently no longer relevant to GTA 6:

Being set in the 70s and 80s

A huge focus on South America

Only one male protagonist

Obviously fake GTA 6 leaks

One fake leak stated that one protagonist would resemble this character (Image via Никита Печень)

All these accurate leaks look nice, but they're only a tiny fraction of the number of rumors that clogged the internet. Several supposed insiders stated they knew what would be in the game, which ended up being completely false.

A good example is from u/GTA_VI_Leak, who presented themselves as a leaker, but ultimately wrote nothing more than just fanfiction before they went inactive. For instance, the number of protagonists was inaccurate, not to mention their names and some supposed gameplay locations like Carcer City.

There are far too many fake leaks to list, but readers should know that most initial GTA 6 leaks have turned out to be fake. It will be interesting to see what other information surfaces with regards to this highly-anticipated game.

