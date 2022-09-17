Should GTA Online players buy Pegassi Tezeract from Luxury Autos?

Supercars are always polarizing, as some GTA Online players love driving these vehicles because of their fast acceleration and high top speed, whereas others hate them because of their weak breaks and handling.

The Pegassi Tezeract has been a common topic of debate since it was introduced in the title, as GTA Online players can't decide the car was worth getting, considering its hefty price tag. However, the vehicle is on discount this week, with its current price being $1,977,500 at Luxury Autos. Does that make it worth buying? To help GTA Online gamers make that important decision, this article will provide them with the supercar's pros and cons.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

The pros and cons of owning Pegassi Tezeract in GTA Online

Pros

The first thing that might attract players to this car is its unique design. Even for a supercar, the look is very different and is both futuristic and sleek. Many gamers will love the aesthetic, especially with all of its curves. Some players might even like the maximalist front of the car, giving it a pretty aggressive and bulky feel.

Moreover, the car is primarily based on the Lamborgini Terzo Millennio, so any GTA Online gamer who is a Lamborgini fan will instantly gravitate towards it. One can also see the shock absorbers and springs giving the entire design a skeletal visual style as well, making the car look like something out of a concept art, which might appeal to some players.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Step onto the right side of history and pick up yours from Legendary Motorsport in



rsg.ms/b1b4206 Lightning fast and sneaky silent, the Pegassi Tezeract Supercar is the automobile evolved.Step onto the right side of history and pick up yours from Legendary Motorsport in #GTAOnline Lightning fast and sneaky silent, the Pegassi Tezeract Supercar is the automobile evolved.Step onto the right side of history and pick up yours from Legendary Motorsport in #GTAOnline.rsg.ms/b1b4206 https://t.co/0ulAaGBOdp

As the Tezeract is an electric-powered vehicle, it does not produce any engine noise, which can be great if players are looking for a car that isn't loud. It has decent acceleration, a top speed of 125.5 mph, and a lap time of 1:01.229, making this supercar one of the fastest ones in the game.

Cons

Even though the acceleration of this car is decent, it still takes a lot of time for this vehicle to reach its peak speed. This means that GTA Online players won't get a spontaneous speed boost when they need it. They can only wait for the Tezeract's speed to increase slowly.

For some players, the design of this car might be overwhelming and may even confuse them. Many GTA Online gamers also call this car "overdesigned," which has some truth to it, especially considering what its sides look like.

But the biggest disadvantage of this car, arguably, is its handling. Players, while driving at high speed, will have a really hard time preventing it from spinning out whenever there is a turn to take. This can make driving a Tezeract very stressful for many players. Moreover, the brakes are not very responsive or that powerful.

Because of the poor handling, its top speed becomes kind of useless as players won't be able to control the vehicle. Finally, the price tag on this car is pretty absurd even after the discount; it just does not provide anything new that other cheaper cars in the same class don't.

Conclusion

Considering all the pros and cons of Pegassi Tezeract, it is difficult to ignore how the cons have a greater impact on this car's performance than the positives. As a result, Pegassi Tezeract is not worth purchasing, especially when players consider the price tag it comes with, even after discounts.

However, players who are more interested in the aesthetics of cars than their performance may still be happy with this car. But for more practical purposes such as racing, the Tezeract is not as good as other cars available in the game at lower prices.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far