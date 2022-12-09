Should GTA Online players consider buying a Buzzard Attack Chopper?

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Winter DLC is just around the corner and with it, players can expect the addition of some new vehicles to its already significant fleet, including everyone's favorite aircraft. The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is one such aircraft that has remained largely popular among fans.

The chopper is a four-seater light attack helicopter that has been featured in the game since the beginning. However, with many other helicopters also available in GTA Online, one wonders if it’s worth getting in 2022. Here's a look at everything there is to know about the Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online.

Everything about the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online – Price, design, and more

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper first appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony. However, due to its popularity, it was introduced in GTA Online as an inspiration from the real-life AH-6 attack helicopter based on the MH-6 Little Bird.

The aircraft's visual appearance is quite similar to its previous iteration and shares most design characteristics with it. Here are some of the major parts and components of the chopper:

Compact fuselage

Bubble glass canopy

Curved front face

A small circular front light that can be toggled off/on

Working large-FLIR cameras and searchlight pods

Curved side doors

Open sides in the middle section that can hold two rear occupants

Two small, slightly cut-out stub wings

Two side steps

Short skids with tall struts

The elevated section on top

Four small fins

Large circular exhaust on the rear side of the fuselage

Relatively small tail boom

Tail rotor on the left side of the tail boom

A single horizontal stabilizer on its right side

Unlike the TBoGT version, the Buzzard Attack Chopper is not a prototype but issued for military use and law enforcement. Even NPC pilots can use the chopper's searchlight and aim it at players.

The aircraft is further equipped with usable rocket launchers and miniguns. It can be purchased from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website for a price of $1,750,000.

Is it worth getting the Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online in 2022?

In GTA Online, the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper runs on a turboshaft engine, making it a quick and maneuverable machine. Despite having a smaller body size, it is still one of the fastest helicopters in the game, and can easily reach approximately 135 knots.

Its compact body makes it the perfect choice when looking to land in smaller areas, and it can also land on uneven terrain despite the short skids.

Its quick maneuverability allows players to easily avoid enemy-homing missiles, but they should note that a single, direct hit can do a lot of damage to it. The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is best suited for offensive use due to its armed weaponry, such as:

Machine Gun: The Buzzard’s miniguns are extremely powerful and can destroy enemy aircraft and vehicles within a couple of seconds.

The Buzzard’s miniguns are extremely powerful and can destroy enemy aircraft and vehicles within a couple of seconds. Missiles: The rocket launchers can fire both unguided and guided missiles with a short reload time after every two missiles in quick succession.

Considering the price and features of the Buzzard Attack Chopper, it is still one of the best helicopters for players to own in GTA Online.

