Should GTA Online players consider the HVY Chernobog?

Players should take another look at the HVY Chernobog, a staple of the GTA Online scene. This military artillery truck has been given a lot of attention with the recent Black Friday deals. Players have until November 28 to apply its 50% discount.

Like most vehicles in the game, this truck has its share of pros and cons. This article mentions its price and discusses if the Chernbog is worth getting in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

What GTA Online players need to know about HVY Chernobog

Where to buy and how much it costs

Like all military vehicles, the Chernobog can be found at Warstock Cache & Carry. It normally costs a grand total of $3,311,700. However, if players complete a certain prep mission for the Doomsday Heist, they will unlock a fair trade price. The Chernbog will be worth $2,490,000 in this instance. Gamers will need to store the artillery truck inside a facility property.

From now until November 28, Black Friday deals will offer a 50% discount for the Chernobog, and players only have to pay $1,655,850 instead of $3,311,700.

Strengths and weaknesses of Chernobog

In terms of top speed, this artillery truck can only reach 70.25 miles per hour. This is according to GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322.

However, players are better off driving at lower speeds to maintain control of this vehicle. Its all-wheel system makes it easier to maneuver. Best of all, the truck's excellent braking will ensure that drivers completely stop the vehicle.

The Chernobog only has a single purpose in GTA Online. It's a weapon of mass destruction with untold power. Simply ramming it into a smaller vehicle will cause the latter to explode upon impact.

GTA Online players can also switch between the front seat and the back seat. The latter move is required to use the vehicle's rocket system. The Chernobog will remain stationary until the player uses the front seat again. It's worth mentioning that gamers will be in lockdown mode whenever they fire off five missiles.

Fans can either fire off one rocket or all five in a single burst. They have the ability to aim the missiles at a 45-degree angle. The projectiles are particularly effective against nearby aircraft, but gamers need to be careful when engaging enemies since the Chernobog can only take four or five explosions before getting destroyed.

With the help of other teammates, GTA Online players can also make good use of the Anti-Aircraft Trailer. The truck will keep moving while an ally is using standard machine guns, SAM missiles, or Flak cannons.

With that said, the Chernobog is not without major weaknesses. Flying vehicles will not get hit by missiles if they are directly above the military truck. Moreover, it will fare very poorly against the Oppressor Mk II.

GTA Online players will also have to manually go off the radar to hide from other players. The Chernobog would have a lot more versatility if this wasn't the case. Some extra armor protection would go a long way in making it more useful in combat zones as well.

Final verdict

The Chernobog desperately needs a few more buffs in GTA Online. With that said, skilled players can make good use of the vehicle, provided they have some backup. It's definitely fun to mess around with in a public lobby. This means that gamers who know what they're doing can consider getting the truck.

If players want to buy the Chernobog, they will need to do so in the next few days. The 50% discount really helps bring the costs down, but that window of golden opportunity will close very soon.

