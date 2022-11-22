Should GTA Online players get the Avisa or the Toreador?

GTA Online players have a couple of good alternatives for underwater vehicles, namely the Kraken Avisa and the Pegassi Toreador.

Whether it's finding hidden caches or exploring the ocean floor, there are plenty of reasons to own a submersible. Of course, only the richest players will have the necessary funds to buy one.

Diving into the deep sea in GTA Online has never been easier thanks to the Avisa and the Toreador. Both vehicles were released in the Cayo Perico update back in 2020.

The Avisa and the Toreador share a similar purpose in the game: players can ascend or descend into the water via their submarine modes. However, there are key differences in their price and performance.

Price and performance of the Toreador in GTA Online

GTA Online players will likely be acquainted with the Pegassi Toreador. This meta-defining vehicle can switch between a car and submarine mode via the Right D-Pad on consoles or by holding the H key on PC. Interestingly enough, players can re-enter the vehicle if they leave it while underwater.

The main downside of the Toreador is the expensive purchasing costs. To obtain it, one will have to fork over $3,660,000 at the Warstock Cache & Carry website. Needless to say, players will be expecting plenty of special abilities from it, such as the use of machine guns or missiles in the car and submarine mode.

In terms of top speed, this submersible vehicle can go 135.25 miles per hour, according to GTA Online YouTuber Broughy1322. It can use boosters to go even faster.

If the player already has the sonar upgrade for their Kosatka, they can use the same functions with their vehicle.

Price and performance of the Avisa in GTA Online

For all intents and purposes, the Kraken Avisa is simply a submarine. It completely lacks any protective measures or combat abilities. This does help reduce the overall cost of the vehicle, making it the cheaper alternative.

GTA Online players can purchase the Avisa for only $1,545,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry. They can also store this moon pool vehicle inside the Kosatka for later use, particularly in their preparations for the Cayo Perico Heist.

In terms of performance, the Avisa can reach top speeds of 16.80 miles per hour, so it's clearly lacking behind its competitors. The submarine will also move slightly upwards at full speed, so players might have to make small movements to correct their course.

The Toreador is ideal for public lobbies, while the Avisa is great for solo lobbies

Competitively speaking, there is no contest between the Toreador and the Avisa, especially if the player wants to defend themselves.

The Toreador has a wider range of abilities than the Avisa. It is much faster on land and sea, not to mention that it can be customized with special weapons.

With that said, the Avisa does have a particular niche in GTA Online. Players can store the submersible inside their Kosatka. This means they will have an easier time with the prep missions for the Cayo Perico heist since a lot of them require going back and forth between the mainland and the submarine.

Overall, the Toreador is a great choice for players in chaotic public lobbies, especially if they want to destroy other vehicles. However, if players want to save their budget and prefer going to solo lobbies instead, the Avisa is exactly what they're looking for in GTA Online.

